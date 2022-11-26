When Dee Ann Vestal was supposed to be dealing with the loss of her mother, she was instead talking to a detective.
After Vestal’s mother, Phyllis Myers, unexpectedly died, her house was broken into, and had the valuables in it stolen.
After St. Joseph Police Department detectives checked for fingerprints, Vestal took a tour of the aftermath. Drawers and doors were left open, with their contents either left on the floor or stolen. Family heirlooms like jewelry and silverware were stolen. While Vestal acknowledges they’re material things, it’s the sentiment attached to them that stings.
Vestal’s isn’t the only case where that’s happened. Nick Fitzpatrick, a local musician, experienced a similar crime when his grandfather, Hugh Corbet, died in 2021.
“His house had just been ransacked,” he said.
Despite those crimes, the St. Joseph Police Department and Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory, which worked with both families during their relatives’ deaths, said that kind of targeting by thieves is rare.
“It has not been a common occurrence around here,” Capt. Jeff Wilson of the St. Joseph Police Department “There are very few burglaries that we have that are the result of an estate (being empty) or somebody’s died.”
While it’s not something that happens often, it has popped up at times. In 2008, a burglar in Platte County was charged with targeting homes that were found while scanning the obituaries. In 2021, while warning people about identity theft through obituaries, the AARP warned people to not include the deceased’s home address if the obituary notes the date and time of the funeral.
Todd Meierhoffer of Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory said while that type of crime might be rare, one instance is enough for him to caution families who have recently lost loved ones.
“It’s something I’m going to talk to my staff about. No one should have to go through this,” he said.
For those to who it has happened, the crime adds insult to an already heavy time of grief and suffering.
Similar to Vestal, Fitzpatrick said the items that were stolen were irreplaceable symbols of his grandfather and the things he loved to collect, like model cars, meant to be passed down in the family. The burglary is unsolved.
“They just pretty much (stole) everything that was worth anything,” he said. “(My mom), she had to mourn not only my grandpa, but literally like all the sentiments, the things that would have kept reminding her of him. They just took everything.”
Vestal has a little more hope, as the van was recovered in good condition. Discovering clothes, needles and food inside the van, she said the family has spent the past week cleaning it out and getting it back to the way it was when Myers drove it. Despite that, the feeling of violation remains.
“I just think it’s really hard to understand how somebody could do that. It’s just such a violation of respect and caring about other people’s feelings,” she said.
Fitzpatrick said he isn’t sure how the thieves found out about his grandfather’s home, as his obituary did not list it, only the times of his farewell service and visitation. He believes it was a coordinated burglary.
“It was definitely more than one person. It was like a crew or something because they got away with a lot of stuff, heavy stuff too,” he said.
For the past week, Vestal has been trying to piece together how the crime was committed and why her mom’s home was a target. Living in a sleepy neighborhood off of the Belt Highway, Myers talked about how comfortable and safe she felt when she moved their earlier this year.
“She just kept saying, ‘I just love this place. I’m so happy here. I feel so safe.’ She said that a million times,’” she said.
Vestal said she never thought something like this would happen and she hopes her story can help others.
“We believe in the good of people and we’re very trusting people ... (This) just never even crossed our mind,” she said. “(The thieves came) with a mission and they come in and they know what they want to do. So I would suggest everybody be really prepared for that and save themselves some grief and heartache.”
One year later, Fitzpatrick said he’s still mad when he thinks about it and doesn’t believe the thieves will be caught. He hopes that others who lose loved ones can take caution from the crime and protect the homes of their loved ones during their most vulnerable times.
“Just watching it destroy (my mom) was pretty tough. I just don’t understand the desperation that someone could actually do that,” he said. “I just want to warn people, to make sure that (deceased)’s house is not completely empty when services and stuff are happening. They really stick out. It’s a calculated thing some of these people do.”
While Meiehoffer said he believes St. Joseph is a safe place to live, crimes like these should be noted and families should take pre-emptive actions.
“Just like you would do if you went on vacation, have someone checking on the house. You can never be too careful,” he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.