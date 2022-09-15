Community Conversation: Natalie Redmond
Video play button

The business community of St. Joseph has faced an array of challenges and changes over the past few years. New president and CEO of the Chamber, Natalie Redmond, is no stranger to such changes.

A graduate of Missouri Western, Redmond has spent the last 25 years in St. Joseph, with a good deal of that time — 17 years — serving on staff with the Chamber.

Charles Christian can be reached at charles.christian@newspressnow.com. Follow him on twitter: @NPNowChristian.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.