The business community of St. Joseph has faced an array of challenges and changes over the past few years. New president and CEO of the Chamber, Natalie Redmond, is no stranger to such changes.
A graduate of Missouri Western, Redmond has spent the last 25 years in St. Joseph, with a good deal of that time — 17 years — serving on staff with the Chamber.
"I wanted to have more community involvement," she said, and that is just what the Chamber of Commerce has been about during her tenure. She was named president and CEO last January.
"It's been a breath of fresh air for me getting to do some new things, having some new opportunities and challenges, and getting to work with new staff that have new ideas. It's really been a lot of fun," Redmond said.
The Chamber of Commerce serves a number of roles, according to Redmond, with the first being supporting the business community with educational opportunities and in other ways to help businesses become more successful and grow the local economy. Another key role, she says, is supporting overall community betterment.
"We are able to do things from helping small business and have events ... all the way up to doing D.C. fly-in events, advocating for the community in (Washington,) D.C."
That means, Redmond said, that "we sit at a lot of tables."
Growing the local economy has not been easy lately, with issues like COVID-19, employment needs and high inflation. In response, the Chamber of Commerce has been part of community-wide discussions and educational events to help create an environment that not only strengthens existing businesses but also seeks to attract new businesses to the area.
One secret to attracting more workers to St. Joseph, Redmond says, is that the city already has a surprising number of large companies for its size. Companies like Nestle-Purina and Altec are a draw to those seeking employment in the area. So, the Chamber starts by working closely with existing companies, large and small, to make sure they can get the talent they need to thrive.
Redmond said that doing that means working with the community to address a variety of other issues such as a strong educational system, adequate housing and amenities that would attract families.
For the St. Joseph Chamber, like chambers in other cities, networking and addressing the specific needs of the community guide them in the work it will do.
"Chambers tend to be what their community needs them to be. So, we kind of morph into what our community needs us to be at that time," she said.
Recent successes for the Chamber include a local job fair that saw about 45 local businesses participating in order to connect with potential employees. Redmond said this included a surprising number of younger job seekers who were able to use this Chamber-hosted event to make face-to-face connections with potential employers.
Some of the challenges the business community now faces include the need for personnel. The workforce issue is not unique to St. Joseph, but it is a formidable challenge.
"We don't have the population base as the Baby Boomers retire to replace (them). So, there's just a gap," she said. That means that recruiting people into the workforce from outside of St. Joseph requires working together to create the kind of community where new people want to live and where old and new businesses can find a way to thrive.
Companies that wish to become involved in the Chamber of Commerce can visit the Chamber website at stjoseph.com. People can also connect through the variety of weekly and special events hosted by the Chamber throughout the year.
