Kansas City Chiefs fans were eager to show their spirit after the team claimed a Super Bowl championship.
Rally House at East Hills Shopping Center was open after the game Sunday and early Monday morning as well. Taylor Faucett, store manager, said new championship gear is expected to be delivered daily.
"So we're going to be getting deliveries every single day this week, Monday through Friday. We may have a couple of things arrive on Saturday, but not a whole lot," Faucett said.
She said customers need to be patient during the next several days as they try to get their hands on shirts, hats and other items because some things are out of her control.
"Just be patient with us," Faucett said. "We're getting stuff in as quickly as we can. It's going to depend on the vendors that are bringing stuff in. Unfortunately, there are going to be delays so we don't know when anything arrives. We don't know what arrives. We're all going to kind of open that box together and then it's going to be a surprise for all of us."
The store will have adjusted hours this week, opening at 8 a.m. and closing at 9 p.m. Monday through Saturday, and they will be open from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Sunday. Customers can call ahead before visiting the store to ensure products are available.
