Between 2019 and 2020, nearly 29 million Americans moved to new residences within the U.S, 40% of which moved to different counties or states.
Rising costs of living in some cities are driving residents to more affordable locales. According to the U.S. Census Bureau, while the total U.S. population grew by 1.3% over the past three years, some places with below-average living costs grew by more than 10%.
Geographic mobility within the U.S. has been declining since 2012. Between 1984 and 1985, more than 20% of Americans moved residences. By 2020, that figure had dropped to less than 10%. Moving of all kinds — within the same county, to a different county within the same state and to another state — is trending downwards. Reasons for this decline include an aging population, high housing and moving costs and the rise of dual-earner households, according to the Joint Center for Housing Studies of Harvard University. The COVID-19 pandemic temporarily halted many moves, but the trends towards remote work may spur more residents to change locations, particularly to more affordable areas.
While the total U.S. population grew by 1.3%, or about 4.4 million people, from 2017 to 2020, some cities and states experienced dramatic population growth. At the state level, Idaho and Nevada grew at the highest rates from 2017 to 2020, at 6.2% and 5.6% respectively. Both relatively low-population and affordable states, Idaho gained about 107,000 residents while Nevada gained just over 166,000 during the three-year period. On the other hand, many states with above-average living costs like Hawaii, New York, New Jersey and California saw their populations decline or stagnate over the same period.
The St. Joseph metro area, which includes parts of Andrew, DeKalb and Doniphan counties, ranks at 184 when it comes to population changes from 2017 to 2020. The change was -3%.
The 2020 census reported the city of St. Joseph lost about 4,300 people during the past 10 years. It was a loss that Mayor Bill McMurray has taken in stride.
“You know, if we’re down a little bit in population, we’re certainly up in being progressive,” he said.
Despite the loss of people in the area, McMurray said he hopes people don’t take it as a negative and can move forward with pride.
“If we lost 4,000 people, let’s get back to work and see if we can kind of bring our numbers back up. But let’s not go negative on St. Joe,” he said.
To find the affordable metros with the most population growth in recent years, researchers at Roofstock analyzed the latest population data from the U.S. Census Bureau and the latest cost-of-living data from the U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis. The researchers ranked metro areas according to the percentage change in population from 2017 to 2020. Researchers also calculated the total change in population from 2017 to 2020 and the cost of living. To improve relevance, only metropolitan areas with at least 100,000 people were included. Additionally, locations with above-average living costs were filtered out.
News-Press NOW
reporter Andrew Gaug
contributed to this story.
