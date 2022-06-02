Serving in St. Joseph is actually the second law enforcement assignment for longtime city Police Chief Chris Connally.
Before coming to St. Joseph to lead the local police force over 16 years ago, Connally served for over 20 years as a police officer in Virginia. After he retired from that position, Connally took over in St. Joseph and has raised two boys, both in the military, in the community.
"I didn't always dream of being a police officer," Connally said. "I spent four years in the Navy and almost went into meteorology, based upon my Naval training."
However, his service in the Navy prompted a desire for public service.
"I am now in my 38th year in law enforcement, and I don't regret it," Connally said.
After his 20-year stint in Virginia, working in a variety of law enforcement roles, the call to serve a city like St. Joseph seemed a good fit.
"My favorite thing has always been uniform patrol," he said.
The biggest recent challenge for Connally as he approaches his 17th year is a challenge that is not unique to our local police force: personnel shortages. The city is currently 23 officers short of an ideal staff, but the department is taking new steps to address this shortage.
"We currently have seven conditional offers out," Connally said, and there is the possibility of an eighth offer by the end of the week.
"That would put eight people in the academy, and we have four coming out of the academy soon," he said. "Next week, a former St. Joseph police officer is coming back to work for us, as well."
Those 13 officers would move the city forward quickly in addressing the current deficit. The chief emphasized that based upon his interaction with colleagues throughout the state and from his involvement with an international committee on police administration, a key factor that presents an obstacle to recruitment, Connally said, is the narrative of what a police officer does is sometimes negative.
"When something happens anywhere — not just in Missouri — that reflects poorly on policing. We are all affected," Connally said.
The solution to turning this narrative around, he said, is consistency.
"Having consistent customer service and trying to address the core issues of the community and not just put a Band-Aid on issues makes a big difference in community perception over time," he said.
Connally said he feels fortunate that St. Joseph has given the department strong community support. In addition, Connally said officers are able to work closely with both the county sheriff's office and the state highway patrol, to network both on cost-saving resources and necessary personnel in emergencies.
"Law enforcement in this area is very strong as far as partnering together and working together to find the best outcomes for the community," he said.
This is a trend the chief wants to continue as the department strives to meet future challenges regarding personnel needs, cooperating with the City Council for funding and addressing the crime trends in St. Joseph.
