A hardy group of community members braved the chilly temperatures Saturday to take an outdoor swim for a good cause.
The Polar Plunge at Lake Contrary is a tradition of more than 15 years. This year's participants raised $29,825 for Missouri Special Olympics, organizers said. Nearly 80 people braved the chilly lake temperatures to participate, with some raising more than $3,000 in donations.
It's an event that has helped Polar Plunge Athlete Ambassador Leah Shoemaker maintain a 17-year athletic career.
"We raised over $29,000 and I'm like, 'Wow, that's a lot,'" she said. "It's (a) good donation for Special Olympics because we need donations to keep going every year, and every year we need to have people like the EMS, firefighters, the police."
Shoemaker's participation in the plunge the past three years lets her help other Special Olympics competitors. She will have the chance to test her competitive mettle in June when she joins Team Missouri in Florida for Special Olympics nationals.
