A popular holiday plant is being sold to raise funds for a garden the community can enjoy when warm weather returns.
“We have been working with Midtown Community Gardens and selling poinsettias this year,” said Sarah Parks, St. Joseph Museums programming, events and volunteer manager. “They are doing a fundraiser this year to help get some funds for supplies for the next growing season.”
This is the first year for the sales, with all proceeds going toward the recently rededicated Hamilton Henderson Community Garden at the Wyeth-Tootle Mansion.
“The Bartlett Center is another fundraising site besides our gift shop,” Parks said. “Purchases can still be made through (Dec.) 19.”
All sales made at both the Bartlett Center and the St. Joseph Museum's Gift Shop at 3406 Fredrick Ave., will go toward garden additions and renovations.
Poinsettias are known for their festive color and are a favorite holiday decoration for many people. More than 35 million potted poinsettias are sold each year, making for one-quarter of all the plants sold in the United States annually.
In addition to the fundraising event, poinsettias also are selling well in local shops right now.
“The traditional holiday flower has been selling very well and we have a variety of colors,” said Michelle Fisher, AT Garden Gate store and creative director.
Care for the flower is simple, but there are a few tips to remember when putting them on display this holiday.
“If they are getting thirsty, they’ll start to droop and leaves may wrinkle, so make sure to give it plenty of water,” Fisher said. “If you keep them in partial sun, the red leaves will go away and they will come back green and can last year to year.”
Other popular winter flowers are Christmas cactus, Norfolk pines and the rosemary tree.
“I refer to the Norfolk pine as the “Charlie Brown Tree” because they have long, droopy branches,” Fisher said. “It would be a fun activity to do with family and put little Christmas balls and fairy lights for a simple DIY beginner project.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.