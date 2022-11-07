As kids tugged their parents around the interior of the Plymouth Building, it was easy to envision the future home of the Children’s Discovery Center, even despite the old billiards décor.

The Mosaic Life Care Foundation spent years gathering input from the families and children who attended a ribbon-cutting ceremony for the facility Monday. They all toured the building at 521 Felix St. before construction starts next week.

Quinn Ritzdorf can be reached at quinn.ritzdorf@newspressnow.com

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.