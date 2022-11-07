As kids tugged their parents around the interior of the Plymouth Building, it was easy to envision the future home of the Children’s Discovery Center, even despite the old billiards décor.
The Mosaic Life Care Foundation spent years gathering input from the families and children who attended a ribbon-cutting ceremony for the facility Monday. They all toured the building at 521 Felix St. before construction starts next week.
Right now, the space is empty. The entrance on Sixth Street leads into a huge room that hasn’t been touched since Shooters Pool Hall occupied the building. The violet walls are covered with basketball-sized pool ball decals. Kids climb the steps to a mezzanine overlooking the first floor. Preliminary work has started, as some of the walls have been punched out and the floors ripped up.
When complete, the Children’s Discovery Center will include 15 core exhibits, a traveling exhibit, a birth-to-18-month space, a rooftop exploratorium, a gift shop and a café — all to help educate children about healthy lifestyles.
Mosaic already owned the Plymouth Building and was interested in housing the Discovery Center there because of the high ceilings and spacious layout.
“All the way through the Discovery Center you will see extremely high ceilings which accommodate many of the exhibits and the plans that we have for the building,” said Julie Gaddie, the president of the Mosaic Life Care Foundation.
The project will restore the vacant, 114-year-old Plymouth Building, continuing the revitalization momentum from other efforts happening throughout Downtown, including a hotel, the Civic Arena and the American Electric Apartments.
“We're proud to say that this building right behind us is about to be repurposed into something exciting, something beautiful, and something for our future,” said Jeni Doolittle, the Mosaic Life Care Foundation Board of Trustees chair.
The most compelling purpose for the Children’s Discovery Center, reiterated by Mosaic and government officials during the ceremony, is how it brings a new experience to town and a reason for families to stay and live in St. Joseph.
“It's a chance for us to collectively say we welcome you, we want you here and we are committed to coming alongside you as you raise your families and learn and grow,” Gaddie said.
