A special event will allow people to step back in time this October in St. Joseph.
The Bluffwoods Renaissance Festival will take place from Oct. 21 to 23 at the Castle Bridge Event Center. Tickets cost about $11 and are a weekend pass that allows people to enter the grounds from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. that Friday through Sunday.
Jonathan McClain, one of the organizers, will go by a different name during the festival: Duke Von John.
“I am the one throwing the festival with my cohorts, Jack Crowley being one of them, and (there’s) actually a secret plan to lure the king to our area, because I’m the duke and I’m the next in line, so an unfortunate accident might behap the king during the festival,” he said.
McClain said many attendees may not dress in era-appropriate clothing, and that’s not an issue. While clothing will help individuals feel like they are stepping back in time, the environment will have a similar effect.
“(Castle Bridge) is already medieval-themed — the entire inside is covered with reclaimed wood and metal dragons and really neat artifacts,” McClain said. “On the outside of the venue there’s a large pond with giant metal bridges over it, with rope walkways and big welded metal, and then right over there is where our main stage is going to be.”
Between the main stage and the building will be fairgrounds with various vendors offering food, clothing and other Renaissance-themed items.
There “will be the large boffer arena — it will be having staged combat and fun athletic events, there will be a large gazebo where local musicians will play Renaissance tunes to entertain everyone,” McClain said. “And then on the (other side) is the giant jousting arena that we built, it’s 200 feet by 75 feet, and then it has a giant press box for the king and queen to sit to overlook everyone.”
He said the knights’ armor will be able to be heard clanging against one another from the opposite side of the fairgrounds.
Shanon Lewis is the vendor coordinator, and while she’ll be wearing Renaissance regalia at the fair, she will not be “in character.”
She said the festival still is looking for volunteers for roles that do not require acting.
People can get a taste of the upcoming festival during a fundraiser at Castle Bridge Event Center on July 15. The Masquerade and Costume Ball will be held from 6 to 10 p.m. A ticket costs $5 and there is more information available online at bluffwoodsrenfest.com.
“We haven’t finished building everything, but it’s a nice preview of (the festival) and we do have about six or seven vendors that are going to be at our ball,” Shanon Lewis said.
Brandon Lewis is also on the board, and he’ll be networking through the festival.
“I go by Lord Haden and I like to play a visiting dignitary that’s new to the world, so I get to explore and have fun and ask lots of questions and, you know, meet all the new people that come in,” Brandon Lewis said. “I am a big fan of the individual vendors. I like the idea of homemade crafts, things that you can’t get anywhere else.”
The Bluffwoods Renaissance Festival is still searching for sponsorships that come with benefits. Inquiries can be made at bluffwoodsrenfest@gmail.com or by calling 816-364-4640.
