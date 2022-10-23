Sue Atkison, left, and Marie Hammontree display pillows they made for first responders to hand out to children. The ladies received a lot of purple material and Hammontree decided to make a "purple people eater" and other funny-faced pillows.
Two ladies in Clinton County are threading their needles and helping their community one pillow at a time.
This month, Marie Hammontree and Sue Atkison sewed pillows and donated them to first responders in Clinton County to give to children and other people who are rescued from traumatic situations.
“We're going to call them comfort pillows, just a little comfort for someone,” Hammontree said. “And if it comforts one child, I think it'll be worth it.”
Maj. Trevor Ballard at the Clinton County Sheriff’s Office said when people, especially children, find themselves in traumatic situations, something as simple as a pillow can provide a sense of normalcy and comfort.
“It's the little things that really make the difference, especially for the children and people that are in those situations,” Ballard said. “It's amazing the changes that can be brought on by just something as simple as this. So, we were really happy when they reached out to us for this.”
Hammontree and Atkison made 20 pillows total. The Clinton County Sheriff’s Office and the ambulance district both have some, and the ladies said if first responders need more, they’ll make them. Some of the pillows donated are heart-shaped, some have fun patterns and many have funny faces.
“Hopefully, it’ll make some kid happy, or even an adult,” Atkison said.
The two ladies met through their church, where they help make pillows for cancer patients. Hammontree had the idea to help support first responders, and it came to fruition after she and Atkison decided they wanted to do more to help their community.
“A long time ago, I started thinking about all these kids that are taken out of their homes and the ones that are in accidents, and it just seemed traumatizing to me," Hammontree said. “I just felt like I wanted to do something. And so, I thought about it for a long time, and I told Sue about my idea, she said, ‘I like it, and I want to help you.’”
The ladies hope this act encourages others to step up and find ways to help their communities. Ballard said community support really makes a difference in his job, especially if it helps ease a child’s suffering.
“When we’re dealing with a situation where these (pillows) would come in, you’re dealing with people on the worst days of their lives,” Ballard said. “Obviously, these events can affect everybody and we can only do so much, and any little help that we get like this turns into a big help for the job we’re doing out there.”
Atkison said her grandson once had a bad accident and was given a teddy bear in the ambulance, so she knows how much of a difference this small gesture can make.
“You pray that whoever's going to get this pillow is going to receive a blessing,” Atkison said. “We may never know it, but maybe someday we'll see a kid carrying one in a store or something, and then we can just smile and keep on walking.”
