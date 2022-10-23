Sue Atkison and Marie Hammontree

Sue Atkison, left, and Marie Hammontree display pillows they made for first responders to hand out to children. The ladies received a lot of purple material and Hammontree decided to make a "purple people eater" and other funny-faced pillows.

 Morgan Doyle | News-Press NOW

Two ladies in Clinton County are threading their needles and helping their community one pillow at a time.

This month, Marie Hammontree and Sue Atkison sewed pillows and donated them to first responders in Clinton County to give to children and other people who are rescued from traumatic situations.

Morgan Doyle can be reached at morgan.doyle@newspressnow.com

