Visitors pray around the body of Sister Wilhelmina Lancaster on Wednesday at the Benedictine Sisters of Mary, Queen of the Apostles in Gower, Missouri. Lancaster's seemingly incorrupt remains recently were exhumed for reburial. If it's confirmed that her body is incorrupt, Lancaster would be one of a few hundred instances in the world.
Visitors pray around the body of Sister Wilhelmina Lancaster on Wednesday at the Benedictine Sisters of Mary, Queen of the Apostles in Gower, Missouri. Lancaster's seemingly incorrupt remains recently were exhumed for reburial. If it's confirmed that her body is incorrupt, Lancaster would be one of a few hundred instances in the world.
Alex Simone | News-Press NOW
Visitors pray around the body of Sister Wilhelmina Lancaster on Wednesday at the Benedictine Sisters of Mary, Queen of the Apostles in Gower, Missouri. Lancaster's seemingly incorrupt remains recently were exhumed for reburial. If it's confirmed that her body is incorrupt, Lancaster would be one of a few hundred instances in the world.
Alex Simone | News-Press NOW
A cross marks the original resting place of Sister Wilhelmina Lancaster, the foundress of the Benedictine Sisters of Mary, Queen of the Apostles just north of Gower, Missouri.
Gower, Missouri, has become a recent pilgrimage site for people across the U.S. thanks to Sister Wilhelmina Lancaster, whose seemingly incorrupt remains were recently exhumed, four years after her death.
"Incorrupt" in Catholicism refers to someone whose body does not decay after death.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.