Finding proper care for children can be a strenuous situation for working parents, which is one reason why the United Way is focusing on early education resources for this week's campaign.
Interserv's Mitchell Woods program is one resource available year-round, and many children attend Mitchell Woods for several years, from birth through elementary school, said Lea Parker, Interserv director of youth and children's services.
"We have a lot of foster families, so when you get a baby in foster care, they're typically one or two, or three days old," she said. "And that doesn't mean that the parents get to take time off and, you know, stay home with that baby. They're going to go right back to work."
One of the organizations they sometimes work with is United Cerebral Palsy.
UCP differs from other early-education centers because it focuses on services for children with needs that other centers might not be able to meet, said Children's Program Director Kim Cordonnier of UCP.
One example she points to is the distribution of students, with half the children who have disabilities of some sort.
"Young children with developmental disabilities are more likely to reach their developmental goals sooner while interacting with atypical developing peers," Cordonnier said. "So, you have a child that, maybe, doesn't have the language, and so they have a peer that is interacting with them, and they're seeing language that teachers are encouraging."
Both organizations provide preschool classes.
Having a consistent environment for learning is an important aspect of what Interserv does, Parker said.
"We do use a curriculum that the teachers are able to follow," she said. "It gives them some some ideas and activities, and then they can pull their own ideas and activities in as well and blend those together so that we can focus on what the kids need specifically and what their interests are."
