Children play at Mitchell Woods

Children play during preschool Tuesday morning at Interserv's Mitchell Woods location. United Way is focusing on early education for the second week of its campaign season.

Finding proper care for children can be a strenuous situation for working parents, which is one reason why the United Way is focusing on early education resources for this week's campaign.

Interserv's Mitchell Woods program is one resource available year-round, and many children attend Mitchell Woods for several years, from birth through elementary school, said Lea Parker, Interserv director of youth and children's services.

