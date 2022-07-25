An 18-year-old from Oregon, Missouri, is being honored by his community after he died while saving his little brother from drowning in the Missouri River over the weekend.
Alexander Harris, a 2022 South Holt High School graduate, rescued his brother, Asher, as the two were swimming in the river and Asher began to struggle. Alexander went missing on Saturday and his body was found on Sunday morning.
The Oregon community had a vigil in his memory Sunday evening. There was also a memorial set up outside of the Holt County Courthouse.
April Allen, a relative and educator at South Holt High School, said the family is in a sense of shock in the wake of this tragedy.
“Everybody’s uncertain. Everybody’s unsure. Everybody’s just confused in shock and they’re not really sure what to do next or how to proceed,” Allen said. “And they’re just wanting to make the best decisions that they can and do what they think is right for everybody involved.”
Allen said Harris’ friends and classmates are feeling the same emotions.
“I think that for them, it’s not real yet. So they’re doing the best that they can. Most of them are asking, ‘Why is this happening?’” Allen said.
Josh Peterson, Harris’s high school football coach, said Harris was always available to help others, including on the football field.
“He was a running back that sacrificed getting carries to become an offensive lineman as a senior,” Peterson said. “And so it’s not surprising that Alex would put somebody else before him. And, you know, it’s unfortunate, and I feel so bad for his parents.”
Peterson said the impact of Harris’s life was felt at the vigil.
“It’s nice to see just how many people he was associated with, how many people knew him, how many people he knew personally,” Peterson said. “His overall impact just on the short life that he had, and just I can’t say enough about him.”
Many in the community are labeling Harris’ actions as heroic. Allen said that the qualities that he lived by are the attributes of a hero.
“If Alex had been at the river with anybody in this world, if he saw trouble, he would have jumped in and helped. And that selfless act is that of a hero. He didn’t brag about those things. That’s the kid that he was,” Allen said.
Allen said that people can look to his example of selflessness and humility on how to live their lives as they move forward from this tragedy.
“That smile that he (had) was contagious,” Allen said. “He reached out to so many people, and he didn’t do it for recognition. He did it because that’s who he was ... smile to the next person, talk to the next person, ask how they’re doing. Do something for them without something in return, and pass that kindness on to somebody else.”
Services for Harris will be held at South Holt High School at 2 p.m. Friday, July 29.
