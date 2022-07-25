18-year-old hero dies saving little brother
An 18-year-old from Oregon, Missouri, is being honored by his community after he died while saving his little brother from drowning in the Missouri River over the weekend.

Alexander Harris, a 2022 South Holt High School graduate, rescued his brother, Asher, as the two were swimming in the river and Asher began to struggle. Alexander went missing on Saturday and his body was found on Sunday morning.

