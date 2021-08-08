If one were to hop on an airplane at the Kansas City International Airport, it would take 16 hours' worth of flights across the world to get to the 2020 Tokyo Olympics in Japan.
It’s not like that matters, considering no fans were even allowed at the games this summer. But despite it all, the effects of these Olympics can be felt right here in the Midwest.
Local gyms haven’t seen a numerical change in enrollment due to the Olympics, but they are seeing more motivated individuals.
Mandy Miller is the owner of MEGA Gymnastics and said that her competitive students have all been excited about being able to watch the best in their sport on TV this summer. She said her athletes are working harder to achieve their goals, and it’s noticeable at practice.
“Everyone that's already in the gym is more motivated to do better,” Miller said. “All of a sudden, the pointing of the toes and the straightening of the legs makes a little bit more sense because they're seeing the Olympic athletes within tenths of each other, and why is that? Well, because her toes were pointed and hers weren't. And they're like, ‘Oh, I finally get it.’”
Genesis Health Clubs provides opportunities to work on many Olympic sports, such as swimming, tennis and weightlifting. Regional Manager Jesse Medina said the club has had a successful month, and it’s a possibility that some of that is due to the Olympics.
“I know it (the Olympics) does kind of create some excitement throughout the community, so it could definitely help out a little bit,” Medina said. “We’ve had our best July that we’ve had since we’ve opened, so that could kind of tie into the Olympics as well.”
He said most of the club’s members work on weights and cardio, but he has heard people joke about which U.S. swimmers they want to be like.
Gymnasts at MEGA have favorite Olympians, as well, with the fan-favorite being Simone Biles. The gymnasts were disappointed to see her not compete in every event, but Miller said Biles' decision to pull out of some routines opened up a lot of conversations at MEGA about mental health. On top of this, the gym has a word of the month every month, and last month’s was mental strength.
“We've been talking about mental health for a while here at MEGA just because I think that after COVID and everything kids have been through it's just been a continuous conversation and making sure that our kids are healthy, both physically and mentally,” Miller said. “But definitely now it's a lot bigger of a conversation.”
Miller said gymnasts deal with mental blocks often, and her staff works with students on how to get through them. She said every athlete is different, and it’s a day-by-day approach as they spot gymnasts on skills, help talk them through a mental block or move on to different skills altogether.
“I think that mental health is huge, especially in gymnastics and cheerleading, because you train hours and hours and hours for that one moment … and that's a lot of pressure,” Miller said. “You have to make sure that not only are you physically able to do those things, but you are mentally able to conquer that pressure.”
Miller and some coaches have been waking up at 2 a.m. to watch the Olympic gymnasts compete live so that they can talk about it with their athletes at practice that day. Some of her younger gymnasts have their eyes set on going to the Olympics themselves.
“I think that most of our older girls know that's a lot of work, that's a lot of hours, that's a lot of time. A lot of them want to have their goal set on a college,” Miller said. “But my little ones, they all think they're going to the Olympics, and we just try to help them keep working hard to get there.”
Genesis has a summer children’s camp that also allows kids to feel like Olympians. Usually, the camp involves different STEM activities, but this week was Olympic-themed. Kids compete against each other in pool relay races, on the track and the tennis courts.
“The kids love it,” Medina said. “They get to see stuff on TV and then they get to try different things here as well. So in the swimming portion, learning the different strokes and stuff that they see people do on TV has really helped out a lot.”
Miller said her gymnasts are also practicing what they see on TV when they finish a skill or routine.
“When we teach stick and finish, we always tell them to finish like an Olympian or finish like Simone Biles, and you see them do that big salute,” Miller said.
While the average person might not be ready for the Olympics, the games can stir up some motivation for personal goals after watching the feats that Team U.S.A. has been able to accomplish. If this is the case, Medina said there’s no better time to get started on your health than right now.
