Olympic skating coach leading demonstration

Team USA skating coach Tom Zakrajsek leads a skating demonstration for members of the St. Joseph Skating Club Thursday at Bode Ice Arena. Zakrajsek got his start as a coach in St. Joseph and went on to mentor skaters like Mirai Nagasu, the first American to land a triple-axel jump at the Olympics.

 Alex Simone | News-Press NOW

An elite figure skating coach who got his start in St. Joseph has returned to Bode Ice Arena after 25 years to help students sharpen their skills this week. 

Tom Zakrajsek has coached numerous national and Olympic-level figure skaters over the years. This week, he is back where he got his start, coaching area skaters at a holiday seminar hosted by the St. Joseph Skating Club.

Alex Simone can be reached at alex.simone@newspressnow.com. Follow him on Twitter at @NPNOWSimone.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.