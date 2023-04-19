The St. Joseph law enforcement community is selling these patches to raise money for an SJPD Detective, Andrew Schweder, who’s being forced to take an early retirement due to a serious heart condition.
Andrew Schweder has worked in law enforcement for 22 years. He’s been a detective since 2014.
Sara Rooney | News-Press NOW
The law enforcement community is rallying around a St. Joseph Police Department detective who’s being forced to take early retirement due to a serious heart condition.
“On May 11 of 2022, I woke up early in the morning with some pain and when I went to the ER, I found out I was having a massive heart attack,” the officer, Andrew Schweder, said. “I ended up with two bypasses and a stent. I was reassured by my doctors I was going to make a full recovery. Since then, I've ended up with a defibrillator embedded in my chest. I'm having to take a medical retirement due to the leads in my heart and physical restraints that come with that.”
Schweder has worked in law enforcement for 22 years. He’s been a detective since 2014.
“He started out in the patrol division, and he’s spent a long time down in the detective division,” said Scott Vanover, an investigator with the Buchanan County Sheriff's Office. “His expertise is crime scene investigation, and he does a fantastic job with that. He's well known, well respected and he's a great asset to the St. Joe Police Department.”
Vanover worked with a company to donate police patches that he could sell for $10 each with all proceeds going to Schweder and his medical costs.
“About five or six weeks ago, I was talking with Andrew, and he had this idea to come up with a patch for the police department, kind of like a special unit patch,” Vanover said. “He showed me the design and it had a crime scene investigator on it and it kind of automatically clicked. I knew what I wanted to do. I wanted to take his design, make a patch and do a fundraiser for him.”
Vanover quickly sold 150 patches to community members and law enforcement officials from all over the world.
“We sold out in three days,” Vanover said. “We've made contacts through social media to police officers in Canada and down in Texas. I've mailed several out to the East Coast to different officers out there. The response has been overwhelming and more than I ever even imagined. It's been great.”
The fundraiser came as a complete surprise to Schweder.
“The next thing I know, last weekend he (Vanover) shows up at my house and informs me that my wife, him and my partner, Detective Pearl, have kind of brought it upon themselves to make this a fundraiser for me to help pay off some of the medical bills from the issues I've been having,” Schweder said.
Schweder said he’s still shocked by the community's response to the patches.
“I told Jeff (his partner), I knew I had a cool idea with the Sherlock Holmes patch, but I couldn’t believe this many people like him,” Schweder said. “He assures me it's me that they like, not the patch, that they're supporting me. So it's just kind of a joke between him and I right now.”
Vanover’s own battle with health issues is what led him to create the fundraiser.
“I was diagnosed with stage four kidney cancer back in 2018,” Vanover said. “I had a huge outpouring of support for me, not only through the police department, the sheriff's department, the Fraternal Order of Police but also in the community. A lot of people reached out and did a lot of fundraisers for me, and I greatly appreciated that. The medical bills pile up and the bills never stop coming. Any dollars that we can get to the Schweder family makes it all the better for them.”
So far, Vanover has raised more than $1,000 and is still accepting donations with all proceeds going to the Schweder family.
“I think we're at least going to double that,” Vanover said. “Right now, we're out of patches. We're kind of in the discussion and maybe having a second run made. But if anybody still would like to make a monetary donation, they could reach out to the police department. They can contact me here at the sheriff's office or they could contact his wife, Georgia, over at the Buchanan County Prosecutor's Office.”
Schweder plans to use the donations to help pay his medical bills, especially with his early retirement.
“It's expensive to get your heart worked on,” Schweder said. “Anesthesiology alone, some of the bills are outrageous. It's mounted up quite a bit. I'm probably in the $5,000 range right now with bills that I need to pay off. So, it's going to help quite a bit to pay that off.”
