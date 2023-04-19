Law enforcement hosts fundraiser for a local Detective

The law enforcement community is rallying around a St. Joseph Police Department detective who’s being forced to take early retirement due to a serious heart condition.

“On May 11 of 2022, I woke up early in the morning with some pain and when I went to the ER, I found out I was having a massive heart attack,” the officer, Andrew Schweder, said. “I ended up with two bypasses and a stent. I was reassured by my doctors I was going to make a full recovery. Since then, I've ended up with a defibrillator embedded in my chest. I'm having to take a medical retirement due to the leads in my heart and physical restraints that come with that.”

Sara Rooney can be reached at sara.rooney@newspressnow.com.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.