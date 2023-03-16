Blake Ommen and Jake Coddington

Friends, fraternity brothers and community members at Northwest Missouri State University are raising funds to help a fellow Bearcat after he was seriously injured in a crash in Buchanan County.

Blake Ommen, a sophomore, was traveling south on Interstate 29 when he was injured in a four-vehicle crash March 4. Ommen's vehicle was one of three in the crash that was yielding for road construction. The fourth vehicle failed to stop for the traffic, striking Ommen's vehicle, which then struck the others.

