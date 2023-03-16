Friends, fraternity brothers and community members at Northwest Missouri State University are raising funds to help a fellow Bearcat after he was seriously injured in a crash in Buchanan County.
Blake Ommen, a sophomore, was traveling south on Interstate 29 when he was injured in a four-vehicle crash March 4. Ommen's vehicle was one of three in the crash that was yielding for road construction. The fourth vehicle failed to stop for the traffic, striking Ommen's vehicle, which then struck the others.
Some of the people that know Ommen best are friends and Sigma Tau Gamma fraternity brothers, including the fraternity vice president Tyler Brockhoff and his roommate and childhood friend Jake Coddington.
Upon hearing their friend was in an accident, they said their first feeling was a state of shock.
"You just look at the car you think Blake is, you know, you just think the worst. And so that was really hard right off the bat," Brockhoff said.
Coddington, who attended Park Hill South High School with Ommen, agreed with Brockhoff.
"It was really weird. I remember him leaving that day because we were supposed to leave for spring break and that," Coddington said. "Right before the wreck, he sent us a picture of him at Daylight (Donuts). We were like, 'Oh, yeah, he's fine.'"
Ommen is known for his love of basketball and his participation in his fraternity. Beyond that, friends said he is known for his determination, toughness and friendship with his peers.
The outpouring of support from many different places has helped build a strong and united community for the Ommen family.
"The coolest part, in my opinion, is how many different people from different schools that donated saying they had our back, even schools that are in our conference like Central Oklahoma," Brockhoff said. "It's just something you never even think about ... even if it was $5, it still went a long ways knowing that they had our back."
The group is asking the community to do what they can to help Ommen and the rest of his family as he recovers.
"Keep supporting and keep believing in Blake like they have been. I mean, he's been, he's been pushing through and people have been showing just great support," Coddington said. "I know we all appreciate it, and I know his family more than appreciates it."
For Ommen and his entire family, both Brockhoff and Coddington have words of encouragement.
"My message to his family would be to keep fighting, keep showing the world how strong he is, all of America has his back and has his family's back," Brockhoff said. "Seeing that through our GoFundMe and the support we've gotten from all over of America, everyone has Blake's back and everyone's pulling for Blake."
"I've known his whole family forever. At the hospital, it was good seeing them with high hopes, just with him getting better and making strides," Coddington said. "I just keep telling them just same thing, just keep doing what they've been doing."
Ommen is currently recovering. As of right now, he is progressing slowly, but his friends said he is getting better each day.
