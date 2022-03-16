The Noyes Home for Children in St. Joseph is one of 10 finalists for a $10,000 community improvement grant from Evergy.
Noyes Home submitted its project, “Energizing the Preschool Playground,” for Evergy’s Spread Good Energy Hometown Grant, hoping to upgrade its playground. The home made the top 10 out of over 200 nonprofit organizations that applied across Missouri and Kansas.
If selected, Noyes Home would use the funds to replace outdoor equipment utilized by the preschool-aged children who stay there. Specific improvements to the roughly 10-year-old playground would include adding sun shades as well as expression swings.
Executive Director Chelsea Howlett said the Noyes Home hopes to have enough funding to put in a new central play structure to replace the wooden one they have and make the experience safer for children.
“They’re already going through a really challenging time at Noyes Homes being away from their primary caregivers. We want to give them every opportunity to have as enjoyable of an experience during a difficult time as we can,” Howlett said.
Voters can go to the Evergy Facebook page and “like’’ the project they feel is deserving of the grant. The top three most liked projects will receive $10,000 funding and also receive a days’ worth of Evergy volunteer assistance with their project.
The Noyes Home has been privately funded for over a century, meaning it requires donations from the community. With plenty of projects in place to improve the living experience for children, representatives have looked at grant opportunities, and the playground was a prominent area in need of renovation, Howlett said.
“It’s shown wear and tear over the years, and ultimately we just want to update it and keep it as current as possible and as enjoyable for the kids as possible,” Howlett said.
Howlett also feels that improvements made to the playground will make for better behavior among kids as well as improved sleeping patterns when they can get outside and play more.
Notable finalists hoping to receive the hometown grants along with Noyes Home are Kansas State University Rose Gardens, Negro Leagues Baseball Museum and the Girl Scouts of Northeast Kansas and Northwest Missouri. Voting for the grants ends March 25.
