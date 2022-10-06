The Noyes Home for Children has been serving the St. Joseph area since 1894. Today, they temporarily house children from ages 0 to 18, providing a safe and stable environment to study, learn and grow.
Chelsea Howlett, executive director of the Noyes Home, has worked with the organization for about 11 years total, including the past five in her current position. She said that when she first started with the home, it served children ages 6 to 18. However, staff wanted to add a way to expand the age group they reached. In 2011, the Noyes Home engaged in its first major fundraising campaign in order to accomplish this goal. It was then able to add the 0 to 5 age group as of 2013.
"The majority of our kids are there because of homelessness, or just not having a stable place to call home," she said. This includes children who "couch surf," which means they bounce around from house to house, either with family members or friends. The lack of continuity destabilizes every area of their lives.
"So they are able to come to Noyes Home and have that safety, to know that they're going to have a warm meal ... and ensuring they're going to get their educational needs met, while their families are able to focus upon getting employment, stabilizing," she said.
This stabilization can also include getting help with mental health and substance abuse issues, as well. Regardless of the circumstance, she noted that the goal is for children to have the stability they need while the adults in their lives seek to create a healthier living environment. When this happens, Howlett said, "they're ready, and they're going to be successful."
COVID-19 impacted several facets of the work at the Noyes Home. According to Howlett, the average stay is now close to six months. Before COVID-19, the average stay was closer to three months. COVID-19 also impacted the average age of the children who come to stay at the home. Howlett said the home is now seeing a greater number of older kids and teens who become residents.
Howlett notes that most of the residents at the Noyes Home are not court-appointed. Instead, it is a volunteer home that assists families in need, while also providing shelter for foster children at times. She calls these volunteer placements, "placements of love."
"They recognize that this is a safe place, and that their needs are going to be met," she said. "And they're going to have a support system to help get them really rebuilt to where they want to be."
Ongoing needs, especially for winter with cold and flu season upon us, include cough drops, over-the-counter medications, thermometers, lice kits and other personal care items. Volunteers are now able to assist the 20 or so children who call Noyes Home their home. Background checks are required. Groups and individuals are welcome to explore ways they can help on a one-time or a long-term basis. Dinner time and study hall are the two areas when one-on-one attention for the children is most needed, according to Howlett.
Three big events coming up in the fall and winter will help raise funds for the renovation of the Noyes Home's playground. She noted that the home is very close to its goal. Also, the Turkey Trot, which is a run that takes place on the morning of Thanksgiving, is a fundraiser that benefits several groups, including the Noyes Home. Finally, the Holiday Open House for Noyes Home takes place on Dec. 1. More details about these events, along with volunteer and giving opportunities can be found at noyeshome.org.
