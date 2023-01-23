Harold Searcy

Harold Searcy turns 100 years old on Jan. 24.

 Morgan Doyle | News-Press NOW

Harold Searcy’s golf game is pretty impressive, all things considered.

“I can't play all the golf games the same way that it ought to be played,” he said. “They give me breaks on about four or five different holes.”

Morgan Doyle can be reached at morgan.doyle@newspressnow.com

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.