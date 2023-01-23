Harold Searcy’s golf game is pretty impressive, all things considered.
“I can't play all the golf games the same way that it ought to be played,” he said. “They give me breaks on about four or five different holes.”
He golfs with his son, Terry. Their most recent game was just a couple of weeks ago when the weather was nice.
“It's pretty amazing to me that I still have a rough time beating him at golf,” the son said. “And then I think he kind of cheats a little bit once in a while, but maybe not too much.”
What makes it amazing is that Harold Searcy is celebrating his 100th birthday on Jan. 24.
“I feel pretty good, really, but on the other hand I don’t know how good a guy’s supposed to feel that’s 100 years of age,” Searcy said. “… I feel blessed that I’ve gone that far.”
A Dearborn resident, Searcy was born in Weston, Missouri, in 1923. He graduated high school in 1942 and joined the Navy later that year. He said one of his greatest accomplishments is serving active duty during World War II as an aviation cadet and a Navy pilot.
He married his high school sweetheart, Beverly, in 1946 and had three children. Beverly passed away in 2001.
“When I got married, that was a big day in my life,” Searcy said. “And then when all the children were added, that was three more additional blessings.”
He graduated from St. Joseph Junior College in 1948 and worked for TWA for 30 years before retiring in 1983.
After living for a century, Searcy said the secret to life is to take nothing in excess and to keep the Lord close.
“I told my doctor here about a month ago, I said, ‘Doc, you’re number one in taking care of me for about 35 years, but you’re still number two because the Lord comes first,’” he said.
Other advice Searcy has is to never stop learning. He said life is a learning experience and it’s important to get an education and stay informed. It’s also important to stay active in the community.
“Don't let the old rocking chair get you, because you’ve got to stay active,” Searcy said.
Even at 100 years old, Searcy is active in his church and donates to many charities. He gets together with friends to play cards, and of course, play golf with Terry.
“I go over about every day and check in on him, or he checks in on me or something to that effect,” Terry Searcy said. “It's good, and we have some pretty good conversations.”
Searcy said at his age, his thoughts haven’t changed much but his physical capabilities are now limited as to what he can do.
“It feels pretty good to be 100,” he said. “I thank the Lord every day that he's blessed me, that I've been around this long.”
A 100th birthday celebration for Searcy took place Sunday at Dearborn Christian Church.
