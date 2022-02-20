The irony is not lost on a longtime theater professor at Northwest Missouri State University that his final production is called "No Exit."
"That has been pointed out," said Dr. Theophil Ross, laughing.
While his official retirement will happen in the spring, Ross will close out his time as a director of plays at Northwest with a production of the existential tragicomedy "No Exit" at 7:30 p.m. Thursday through Saturday, Feb. 24 to 26, and at 2 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 27, in the Studio Theatre at the Ron Houston Center for the Performing Arts in Maryville, Missouri.
The play encapsulates Ross as a person: creative, asking deeper questions about life and forging relationships as a show is brought to the stage.
"We have an international student, for example, who's playing one of the leads and it's been exciting to watch him become not only acquainted with the way we do theater here, but with culture," he said. "I think just it's fun for me, as well as satisfying as a teacher, to watch the students grow into these roles."
Originally from Illinois with teaching experience on the East Coast, Ross came to Northwest Missouri through the suggestion of a friend. In his 44 years at the university, he's seen almost every change a college department can go through, from a fire that caused the university to build the Ron Houston Center for the Performing Arts to the digital revolution that's led to today.
"There are lots of changes and I really appreciated the opportunity to be involved directly in a number of them," he said.
Through all those transformations in education, the through-line for him has been the connection with his students and encouraging them to dig deeper into their roles and lives.
"The subject of theater is one of the best ways we can communicate to educate students into our world, our behaviors, our humanities," he said. " I was interested in psychology at first and then education and then I decided theater was the way I could probably do my best work in the classroom."
Having previous education experience, fellow Northwest theater professor Joe Kreizinger said he was drawn to Ross as both a mentor and colleague. Working alongside him for 21 years, he said Ross has been a calming presence and source of knowledge and thoughtful answers.
"I tend to be a little high strung, like many others, and he's always one to bring me back down to earth and reassure me that things are going to move forward," he said.
Moving forward has always been part of Ross's ethos, Kreizinger said. He has never been one to want to repeat something he has done before.
"He's never become stagnant. He's always looking for some new approach. He's very creative," he said.
One of those creative ventures had almost nothing to do with the stage. During 2020, with the pandemic in full swing, he had his theater students perform in front of the camera for “A Memory of Spoon River: A Tribute to Edgar Lee Masters,” a film production based on poetic beyond-the-grave accounts of individual lives in the fictional town of Spoon River.
The production was a first for Ross and the theater department. It was an experience Kreizinger said was beneficial for all who were involved.
"We did quite a bit of filming in St. Joe with the museums and some various other places. It was really an interesting and great experience with students," he said.
Even with "No Exit," a play Ross has directed before, he's incorporating new ways to showcase the material, which both Ross and Kreizinger want to keep a surprise for the audience.
"We're doing some really interesting things physically with the environment. It's in our small studio space and we'll have some treats for the audience. There's some things that I think have not been done before. I'll just leave it at that," Ross said.
To add to that, the closing performance of "No Exit" will conclude with a post-performance panel discussion about existentialism, as well as a reception at the Mary Linn Auditorium.
As Ross prepares for his exit, he said he looks forward to taking a break, traveling and seeing productions from the audience's side of the curtain.
"I am looking forward to spending more time with my family that's spread out all over the country," he said. "And who knows? There may be some opportunity to do some theater in another place. But I'm not looking for it right now. I'm going to take that break first."
While he recognizes the cliche, Kreizinger said Ross leaves some big shoes to fill. But the knowledge that he's passed down has helped shape the department into a better place to thrive in his absence.
"It's sort of fitting with the title of 'No Exit,' because, not to be cliche, but his legacy will be long-standing and while he might not be here in the building with us, I fully expect to keep in close contact with him until he tells me, 'It's time to deal with that on your own,'" said Kreizinger, laughing.
For those that attend "No Exit," Ross said he hopes to accomplish what he always intended to do: meet people on a deeper level and have them walking away with a thoughtful experience.
"I hope they consider the choices that they are making in their lives and how those affect others. If that happens, if I can get the audience to take a couple of moments and reflect, in this case upon them and everything that's happening in the world around us today, well, I will have achieved my goal," Ross said.
Tickets to "No Exit" are $10 and may be reserved by calling 660-562-1321, emailing theatre@nwmissouri.edu or purchasing at the box office up to one hour before the show.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.