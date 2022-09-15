Bud Coker reads over a probate from 1873. Coker is a volunteer and board member at the Northwest Missouri Genealogical Society, and said 75% of the information they have is not available on the internet. The society houses probates, wills, cemetery records, land records, marriage licenses, criminal records and more.
Genealogy is a hobby that has come naturally to Dr. Caroline Merrigan. Her relatives before her spent summers driving across the country to states like Kentucky, Virginia and Pennsylvania to learn about their family's history. So, as soon as Merrigan’s kids grew up and she had enough time to take on the pastime, she began teaching herself, as well.
“My favorite books when I was a child were the Nancy Drew mysteries,” Merrigan said. “And so, I think it gets me into being Nancy Drew and just digging out the clues to help people have this trail or thread of their family history. It's unique for everyone, and you just don't know what you'll find.”
Merrigan, a veterinarian, is currently the historian for the Runcie Club and the membership chair and chapter librarian of the St. Joseph chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution. She volunteers her time doing genealogy for potential applicants of the DAR, to see if their lineage can be traced back to an American patriot.
“I'll get on the computer, and it can take a few minutes or sometimes hours and days, but when I find the patriot that she has, that's just the biggest thrill,” Merrigan said.
She can sometimes be spotted analyzing documents at the Northwest Missouri Genealogical Society in Downtown St. Joseph. The society helps researchers find historical documents dating back to the beginning of Buchanan and surrounding counties.
Board member Mandi Brown said it’s been interesting to see genealogy change over the years.
“There was a time for research and it was only done in-person or by mail, and that has changed,” Brown said. “We had to have a lot of patience when we were doing past research, and it seems like the younger generations — with the internet, with the phones — they want instant gratification. Genealogy isn't always instant.”
While genealogy is more accessible nowadays due to DNA testing and websites like Ancestry and FamilySearch, society board member Bud Coker said it’s best to use local resources to get more accurate information.
“I'd say 75%, at least, of what we have is not on the Internet,” Coker said. “We’ve got court cases going back to 1843.”
While it can take some time to get results, Merrigan said genealogy is arguably one of the most popular hobbies in the United States. She recommends anyone looking to get started on their genealogy start by talking to family members and focusing on a specific part of their family tree.
“If you have a grandma still alive or a great aunt, just ask her for a time to talk to her,” Merrigan said. “ … ‘What family stories do you remember about where people lived?’ and what they did, and their stories, and get that tape recorded or written down.”
Genealogy beginners and experts alike can register to attend the annual GenealogyKC conference in Kansas City this weekend by visiting https://genealogykc.org/. The event is free and will take place at the Liberty Stake Center on Sept. 16-17 from 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.
Anyone looking to get in contact with the Northwest Missouri Genealogical Society can call their office at 816-233-0524 to make an appointment. Brown has been doing genealogy for over 60 years and said it’s important for younger generations to know what their ancestors went through for them. She loves helping to build families' stories.
"I am doing this to connect families,” Brown said. “That's my joy."
