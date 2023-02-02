Kylee Meehan

Kylee Meehan gets commissioned into the St. Joseph Police Department in the City Council chambers on Thursday. Meehan also turned 21 years old on Thursday. 

 Riley Funk | News-Press NOW

A 21st birthday is a milestone for anyone, but for Kylee Meehan, the day is special in more ways than one.

Meehan was sworn into the St. Joseph Police Department on Thursday morning, her birthday, by St. Joseph City Clerk Paula Heyde in the City Council chambers. Family, friends and officers all gathered to witness Meehan get commissioned. 

