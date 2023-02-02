A 21st birthday is a milestone for anyone, but for Kylee Meehan, the day is special in more ways than one.
Meehan was sworn into the St. Joseph Police Department on Thursday morning, her birthday, by St. Joseph City Clerk Paula Heyde in the City Council chambers. Family, friends and officers all gathered to witness Meehan get commissioned.
Meehan is currently studying psychology with a minor in criminal justice and will receive her bachelor's degree in May. She is also a Mid-Buchanan High School graduate.
She started the part-time law enforcement academy last February and graduated in December.
She has also been working with evidence at the department since June. Meehan is eager to officially get started.
"I've really just been waiting for today and then get out in the street starting Monday," Meehan said. "I've always kind of been interested in that side of it and how psychology relates to the criminal justice system. I really have a passion for investigations. Once I thought that was a path that I could take, I jumped on it as soon as the opportunity presented itself."
She wants to make the St. Joseph community a better place.
"Well, I grew up here, so I think there's a lot of things that are in the community that I wasn't aware of as a kid," Meehan said. "I want to better that. I have four younger siblings, and so I want to make this a better place for them."
Ethan Miles, a recruiter for the St. Joseph Police Department, said he believes that Meehan will be a fantastic addition to the police department.
"It brings good energy to the department and I think that it kind of spills over to everybody else," Miles said. "When you're excited about the job, and it makes it easier for everybody else to be too."
Miles had some advice he would like to give to the department's newest member.
"Take it day by day. It is a demanding job; it takes a dedication to want to do it. It's tough some days, but there's also a lot of good that comes in with that, too," Miles said. "Take as much as you can education-wise. When there's opportunities to get training, go to training, learn and grow ... you never stop learning. Don't be afraid to step out and do that."
Darby Meehan, Kylee's father, said that he is a proud parent.
"It's definitely overwhelming. So proud, so happy for her, so happy for the community. The police department has been absolutely fantastic," he said. "She's always made us proud academically and everything. This journey is something that is newer for her, and I know that she'll be successful and fantastic."
He said that watching his daughter grow into the person she is now has been very rewarding.
"It was just amazing how wise (she is) and leadership qualities that she displayed. It's really a natural fit," he said. "She's always had kind of a caretaking personality and it's been wonderful. Now she gets to take care of the community."
Donovan Meehan, Kylee's 10-year-old brother, spoke highly of his sister's accomplishment.
"I'm pretty proud of her. It's going to be a good job for her," he said. "I'm glad that I got to be here today because I'd usually be at school right now ... I'm just glad I got to see her be commissioned."
He also spoke about their bond as siblings.
"I don't get to see her as much, but whenever I do see her, I try to make the most of it," Donovan Meehan said. "I want her to be careful."
Meehan went through a scholarship process that those that are interested in joining the ranks of law enforcement have the opportunity to take part in. The candidate goes through an interview process and competes with others, in front of a panel that includes the chief of police, the county sheriff and the chief of police at Missouri Western.
If chosen, candidates attend the academy at no charge. There is a requirement that the candidate must at least apply to one of the participating agencies. The agencies have the ability to hire a candidate and pay them while going through the academy with a time commitment to the job after graduation.
