The new leader of the St. Joseph Police Department officially stepped into his role on Monday, and he is already honing in on goals for himself and the agency.
Paul Luster was selected for the job at the end of May out of a group of three other candidates. After a long interview process, Luster said he was overcome with emotion when he was picked for the job.
"I was just humbled that I was the one chosen," Luster said. "That's followed by the excitement of of going into a new department and to take the leadership role in that department."
Luster comes from a police family, where his father served as an officer for over 40 years. He would describe himself as the little kid that always wanted to be an officer and from age 5, he was set on fulfilling that dream.
In 1996, he began his career at the Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department. Since that day, he has had the same mission of providing a service to the community.
"The service to the men and women of an organization, I just find that very rewarding, and in a professional aspect, that's what really keeps me motivated, is that we're able to provide the community service," Luster said.
His strategic vision for the department and the community is still being built, however, there are three areas he looks forward to focusing on, with the first being organizational excellence.
"I'm going to strive to have the best training for our officers. And to prescribe the best practices in officer wellness to make sure we're taking care of our officers' mental and physical health," Luster said. "We are going to be a professional police department at all times, and that the public can always expect us to be professional."
The second area of emphasis is community engagement through outreach and education, especially with establishing efficient city programs.
"I think one of the keys to a safe or a safer city is engaging with our youth in a positive manner and being able to be mentors for our youth," Luster said. "Really teaching those life skills of conflict resolution and things like that is critical to the overall safety, long term safety of our community."
Luster also wants to establish a precision policing model with the goal of taking swift actions on criminal activity and patterns of crime. In order to do this efficiently, having the proper resources available is a must.
"You can go into many areas and there's lots of problems you can't arrest your way out of and you need other help," Luster said. "Do we need social services help? Do we need some economic growth in the area to help with an area? What partnerships do we need to to do that best? We will be in regular meetings discussing crime problems within our community and what we're going to do to address those. "
Going forward, Luster emphasized his dedication to serving his fellow officers and the St. Joseph community to the highest degree.
"I want that to be clear to the community as well and clear to the officers of this department as well. My ultimate goal is, is to serve the men and women of this agency and to serve this community," Luster said. "I will do everything, I work tirelessly to exceed those expectations for both the community and the members of this department every day I'm here."
