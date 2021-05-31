A new exhibition combining the talents of amateur and professional photographers will open at the St. Joseph Convention and Visitors Bureau.

The project "My Missouri 2021" showcases two years of photographs snapped by people around the state, capturing Missouri's landscape.

Pared down from more than 1,000 entries, the project features 200 images on 16, 8-foot long panels, showing four seasons of life in the Show-Me State. Two of the photos chosen are from local photographers.

"It's wonderful that we have representation from St. Joseph, that we were chosen," Beth Conway, communications director for the St. Joseph Convention and Visitors Bureau, said. "I think that the photos chosen from St. Joseph are very representative of both our history and our culture."

The free traveling exhibit, which celebrates Missouri's bicentennial, will be available to view at the Visitors Bureau, 502 N. Woodbine Road, from June 4 through 28.

The goal of the exhibit is to display the unique aspects of Missouri’s physical and cultural landscape. The photos included show courthouses at night, a dog in a state park, the neon lights of St. Louis and the sun rising in Jasper County, among many others.

The two local photographers who are part of the exhibit are Emily Baumann and Heather Emmendorfer, who photographed the Pony Express Statue and a Fourth of July tribute in Andrew County.

“I entered my photo in the Missouri Bicentennial Gallery contest because I was hoping to see my hometown of St. Joseph represented in this event. As someone who has lived in St. Joseph my entire life, I know that we are so much more than the Pony Express ... but it is a claim to fame that makes us truly unique,” Baumann said in a press release.

Conway said the Visitors Bureau couldn't be more proud of the local representation and hopes people will make it out to see all of the beautiful shots of Missouri.

"It shows the beautification and the history of Missouri itself, and we're proud to be able to showcase it out at our Visitors Center," she said.

The exhibit is free and available to view from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday at the CVB office, 911 Frederick Ave.