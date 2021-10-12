Visitors now have a new way to get in and out of the Albrecht-Kemper Museum of Art.
The museum completed a capital improvement project on a new driveway this week. It may seem like a small adjustment on the surface, but it’s one that will make all the difference in the near future.
Referred to as the "Driveway Accessibility Project,” the museum’s entrance off Frederick had been at too much of an upward slope causing the bottom of vehicles, including large buses, to scrape as they entered the museum property.
With almost $400,000 in funds raised and much construction done over the summer months, the entrance has become more level, allowing vehicles to enter without fear of damage.
“It's been a great process to get this on the way and get going because it really will help bring in some tourism dollars that weren't available to St. Joe otherwise,” said Eric Fuson, director of the Albrecht-Kemper.
The funds also allowed the museum to showcase a new sculpture on its lawn created by local artist Brent Collins, who also has pieces of his artwork on display at Missouri Western State University.
Al J. Mueller Construction made improvements and helped erect the sculpture in the front of the historic home. Brett Hausman, vice president of Al J. Mueller, said there’s still some work that needs to be done after the main improvement being accomplished.
“We'll clean up the rest of the project,” Hausman said. “There's some things that finally need to be cleaned up and taken care of, but I'm always happy to help the museum whenever they need something.”
The museum intends to do more landscaping work in the front to expand upon the beautification process, including reseeding the grass, adding new plants from local floral experts and also adding an aesthetically pleasing sign which will help better present the building as a museum to those driving by.
