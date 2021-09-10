The pandemic brought the national parks system to a virtual halt in 2020 as federal shutdowns closed various sites across the country. Yellowstone National Park’s attendance from January to May plummeted by more than 70% over the same stretch in 2019.
However, the parks system came roaring back in 2021 as visitors to the nation’s most majestic locations arrived at record rates. In May, Yellowstone recorded the most visitors on record in that month, and through May, the park had more visitors year-to-date than it had in any of the past five years.
That the breathtaking environs of famous parks like Yellowstone and Yosemite are attracting visitors at record rates is no surprise. Nationally, outdoor activities saw a significant increase in participation as people turned to outside hobbies to ease the stress of the pandemic.
And for those who love history, the National Park Service’s historic sites offer an intersection between the beauty of the outdoors and the American story. While the service is best known for its expansive scenic parks, like Yellowstone and Yosemite National Parks, more than half of the areas it manages were established to commemorate people and events important to the nation’s history.
The nation’s network of historically significant sites — including national battlefields and battlefield parks, national military parks, national historic sites and parks, and national memorials — brings in tens of millions of visitors each year. And while the park system suffered a huge blow in 2020 attendance, pre-pandemic trends indicate the increasing popularity of these destinations.
While St. Joseph, or any historic site in Missouri, didn’t make the list of most popular destinations, historic sites and museums like the Pony Express National Museum and the Jesse James Home Museum have attracted attention. In 2021, St. Joseph was named the “Best Historic Town Tour of 2021” by True West Magazine, a publication that focuses on American history and preservation.
“We were featured because the editors believed that we were a place that anybody could come to learn about American history,” said Beth Conway, communications director for the St. Joseph Convention and Visitors Bureau. “We have so much here, we preserve so much, that this is a good place to come visit.”
Among the parks service’s historically significant sites, national parks and memorials were the most visited in 2020. Popular examples of national historical parks include Chesapeake & Ohio Canal Historical Park, Valley Forge National Historical Park and San Francisco National Maritime Park.
The national memorials that welcomed the most visits in 2020 include, in order of visits, Lincoln Memorial, Mount Rushmore and a pair of war memorials in Washington D.C.: the World War II Memorial and the Vietnam Veterans Memorial. These four sites accounted for more than 8 million visitors in 2020 and made up more than half the visits to national memorials.
To find the most popular historical sites in America, researchers at Outdoorsy analyzed the most recent visitation statistics from the U.S. National Park Service, ranking parks by their total number of recreation visits in 2020. The researchers also included statistics on total recreation hours, as well as the total size of each park. For this analysis, Outdoorsy defined a national historical site as any one of the following park types: national battlefield, national battlefield park, national historic site, national historical park, national memorial or national military park.
News-Press NOW reporter Andrew Gaug contributed to this story.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.