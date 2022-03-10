A Missouri Western State University group is hoping to raise mental health awareness with a podcast.
Students and faculty worked Tuesday on the second of five episodes for their “Creative Minds” podcast, a weekly series surrounding mental health and wellness.
Andre Wiggins Jr., a chemistry major and one of the Creative Minds hosts, is new to the podcast game but is hoping the show opens discussions and has a positive effect on listeners.
“The first (episode) was a huge success,” Wiggins said. “It was really good to know that we actually are making a difference ... we’re making the intended impact here that we want to make.”
He said the reason the group chose mental health as the subject is mental health is where “everything starts ... for a person.”
“We believe that to help somebody else, first you need to help yourself,” he said. “And that a lot of people out here struggle to recognize themselves and put themselves first as a priority.”
The podcast also will address factors such as family dynamics, mental health’s role in society and how to reach out and talk to someone who is struggling.
Aside from mental health discussions, the podcast also features insights from members of the NAACP and the Missouri Western Creative News Group.
Janeen DeSoe is a member of the Creative News Group, an organization that discusses world and campus news on the podcast. DeSoe is a social work major with a minor in sociology, so mental health topics are important to her future.
“So this podcast is part of my career, basically, because we work with mental health,” she said. “And as a social worker who can either be in the mental health field or you can be like on the individual focus on one person at a time.”
Missouri Western sophomore Demetrius Chance said the podcast came out of the student organization Creative Minds. The organization and brand were created by Demetrius and his wife, Nuchelle Chance, who is an assistant professor of psychology at Missouri Western.
The project first started from an APA grant from the university’s psychology department for a 2022 initiative on mental health and suicide prevention.
“Creative Minds was an organization and brand that we wanted to create to bring students together to talk about these disparities,” Demetrius Chance said.
Nuchelle Chance explained that the grant includes both research and outreach, with the Creative Minds brand being through the latter.
For her, she said that Creative Minds is integration.
“As Missouri Western likes to call it, this is applied learning at its finest,” Nuchelle Chance said. “This is students having self-care, obviously, which is a huge protective factor for mental health and mental illness.”
The podcast can be found on Creative Mind’s Facebook page.
