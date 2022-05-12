Elizabeth Kennedy began her presidential tenure at Missouri Western State University during a rough time for the university.
When she entered office in February 2021, the university's finances were in disarray and a pandemic interrupted normal campus function.
She served for six months as interim president after coming to Missouri Western in early 2020 as vice provost of the university. And even though the St. Joseph area was a sort of homecoming for Kennedy — she grew up in Kansas City before pursuing her three degrees at the University of Akron in Ohio — it was a challenging road from the beginning.
"The hardest part of all that was the ambiguity," Kennedy said, "Not knowing what was going to happen or when."
However, she was able to work together with a team of committed university leaders to make necessary adjustments.
"What's really exciting, particularly for spring, is that the campus has come back," Kennedy added.
Missouri Western is no longer functioning in emergency mode in regard to funding. Also, external groups like students and businesses are having functions on campus again. Students are beginning to populate new academic programs, as well.
"Having a vibrant campus with people engaged and participating is one of the most rewarding experiences that I can have," Kennedy said of the recent success.
That success came after much difficulty and many hard changes, however.
"We went through a difficult time of retrenchment, of reduction of force and of elimination of programs. As a faculty member who spent 17 years in the classroom, I also felt the pain and the grief of that kind of loss," she said. "We were doing what we felt we needed to do, and it was really focused on making things better in the long run for our students."
However, she went on to say that the story has gotten better at the university. It began making better financial choices, emphasizing programs that connected with the students and with the needs of the community, while also eliminating programs that were not producing graduates even after a great deal of expenditures.
"It's like your family budget," Kennedy said. "You have to live within your means."
The turning point for the school, she said, is when the board unanimously voted to lift the financial emergency.
What emerged was a sleeker budget with fewer programs that were more focused and were more financially manageable.
"A key part of that is providing checks and balances for our programs and also provide programs our students are interested in while pivoting toward workforce development," Kennedy said.
Kennedy said ensuring that the university is producing graduates who are joining the workforce and entering careers that are in demand in our region is important. Programs like nursing, business, respiratory therapy, criminal justice and education are leading the way and are seeing growth. Programs like arts and music were more adversely affected by the changes.
Kennedy said she now considers St. Joseph "home" and hopes to continue to serve the university in her current role for years to come. She said she feels that Missouri Western has phenomenal students, dedicated faculty and administrators, as well as a supportive community.
These, along with new financial stability and accountability, are a great combination for the future of the university.
