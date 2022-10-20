People often complain that higher education, though valuable, lacks outlets for practical experience. Furthermore, some argue that universities don’t do enough to give back to their surrounding communities.
Missouri Western State University’s Center for Service seeks to address both of these critiques by providing students a variety of practical ways to serve the St. Joseph community.
Kim Sigrist, director of the center, said the goal is to provide students a way to learn to become involved with the community through volunteering and serving as part of their university experience. She notes that since one of the pillars of the university is service, it is important that students get involved outside the classroom in areas of service as an “applied learning skill.”
After an entire career in nonprofit service, Sigrist said this role has been a perfect fit.
“I really enjoy making those connections in the community ... and then getting to share that with our students and find those connections, so we can find opportunities for students that really meet their passion and their interests.”
The service opportunities are woven into the overall educational experience at Missouri Western through what the Center calls “community service learning.”
“Through the Center for Service, our students can earn up to three free general elective credits,” she said. These credits count toward graduation while also allowing students to develop a mindset of service to the community. Of course, the community benefits from this, as well.
Sigrist said that volunteer activities range from groups that feed the homeless on a monthly basis to specific short-term activities in nonprofit agencies in the area. To receive credit, student volunteers serve a total of 40 hours. They have up to a year to complete the 40 hours of service. They then write a reflection paper on their experience and work with the center to process the experience.
Sigrist noted that there are a variety of skills students develop during these volunteer opportunities, including experience in sharpening their communication skills and in being exposed to individuals and groups that may be new to them.
“They can do this up to three times, and get three free general elective credits,” she said.
One of the better-known activities the center coordinates is the annual “Griffons Give Back” day of service. This year’s version of that annual event included gathering a large group of students who helped do cleanup work on King Hill Avenue on the South Side of St. Joseph. Also, each month, the center coordinates “Food Bank Friday,” where students volunteer at a local food bank.
These individual and group-oriented services, Sigrist said, are important to the university. They not only give students the potential for academic credits, but more importantly, they teach students to develop a heart of service while pursuing their degrees.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.