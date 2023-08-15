As the people of Maui continue to navigate the aftermath of recent wildfires that tore apart the area, two former St. Joseph residents living in Hawaii are highlighting the beauty of community.
Seanna Daise recalls the conditions on the first day of the fires. The strong, loud winds encouraged her to reach out to her parents and recommend they stay at her place. That was when everything changed.
“We started to smell smoke and looked out the window and the whole sky was black,” Daise said.
Time was of the essence for her and her family to survive.
“We had a few minutes. I packed maybe two bags, and then we evacuated,” Daise said.
Daise, along with thousands of others, was displaced by the fires, though her family said they would consider themselves luckier than most, as they are able to stay with family friends.
“It’s like a war zone 30 minutes away, and then over here, it’s like normal, it’s beautiful Hawaii,” Daise said. “People are they’re aware of what happened, but it’s a totally different world.”
Safe from the wreckage, the Daise family found themselves just five houses down from Brean Reiley, another former resident of St. Joseph.
Daise and Reiley are both graduates of Central High School and have been friends for the last few years. Being able to reconnect has given the pair a sense of normalcy during this time.
“Kind of a little miracle to be so close to one another and never meet until we were thousands of miles away, in the middle of the ocean on this island,” Reiley said.
Reiley spoke highly of her friendship with Daise.
“Then now we’re placed again five houses apart from one another. I don’t know what the odds are ... I love this woman and I admire her so much,” Reiley said.
Both said the situation on the island of Maui is a chaotic situation, and many on the island are not thrilled with how some things have unfolded, including the delayed response from federal aid and prioritizing getting tourists to safety before locals. However, the community is staying together during this time.
“It’s really heartbreaking and heartwarming at the same time to know that outside help might take a little bit longer. But to know that so many people are just going to be helping each other, even when they need help themselves is beautiful,” Daise said.
Reiley also spoke to the dichotomy of emotions the situation has brought.
“It’s a mess. But also there’s an immense self-organization within an infinite heart of service and love from all the people up in Hawaii trying to take care of each other,” Reiley said.
For both Reiley and Daise, their focus is the future and helping those around them heal, one day at a time.
Daise is a teacher at a Title 1 school. The day the fires began was supposed to be the start of a brand new school year. Now, the start of the year has been delayed indefinitely.
While her and her family have been displaced, Daise said she hopes that people can help her students who need it the most. A GoFundMe page has been set up for the Daise family, but they plan to use donations to help themselves and others within the community.
“It’s just really heartbreaking,” Daise said. “I saw another teacher the other day when we were in one of the many lines checking to get supplies and things. We just kind of took a moment where we realized, you know, there’s going to be that inevitable back-to-school assembly where we’re counting who isn’t there.”
Reiley said just like how her and Daise are leaning on each other, the St. Joseph community can provide support as well.
“Our relationship shows where it’s, we’re so connected, even when we’re thousands of miles apart. So I know that you back home are grieving it with us,” Reiley said. “My mother says, ‘Every time I see the news that comes on, I cry again.’ And those tears aren’t lost. We’re connected and all holding it and getting through it together.”
While Daise and Reiley have their sights set on on repairing their current community, they’ll always look back with fondness on their early home of St. Joseph.
“The history there is so beautiful,” Reiley said. “The land is so, so beautiful. We know that the ones who live there, our connection to the land and the river and one another, it’s deep.”
“It’s home,” Daise said. “Everybody comes together and helps out. Not all small towns have that, but St. Joe does.”
