A year after the introduction of electric Bird scooters to St. Joseph, the deal is proving to be an asset for the city, providing increased expectations for the future.
“I think the popularity has increased as we anticipated with a new type of transportation in the community,” said Clint Thompson, St. Joseph Planning and Community Development director. “There was going to be a heightened sense of excitement to use a product that currently didn’t exist in the marketplace. And so, it’s been positive from a standpoint of seeing more people come Downtown and utilize Bird scooters, just to get in and around the community.”
But there were concerns about bringing the scooters to St. Joseph, especially possible safety issues with riders on city streets, St. Joseph Police Sgt. James Tonn said.
“These extra people out on the road, and scooters are hard to see, especially after dark,” he said. “But thankfully, we haven’t seen a lot of issues with them other than, hey, you’re in the roadway and probably shouldn’t be. There’s a sidewalk — be on the sidewalk, be safe about it.”
Social media comments indicate residents have mixed feelings on whether the change is beneficial.
Depending on what part of the city it is, conditions make riding on the sidewalk difficult, resident Guillermo Peña Valladares said.
“They have no option but to be on the street, and that causes a real problem,” he said. “You’re going to possibly see somebody get hurt. I almost saw a kid get hit by a car because the car wasn’t stopping.”
The scooters are allowed on some streets, as long as it’s one under the city’s jurisdiction. Using the roadway is prohibited on Belt Highway, portions of Frederick Avenue and other spots that are designated as state roads, Tonn said.
There also is an age requirement that riders are supposed to be at least 18, but social media comments indicate many riders don’t meet that standard.
Thompson said the scooters are intended mainly for use Downtown.
One option to improve safety might be restricting use so they can’t be used in the rest of St. Joseph, Peña Valladares said.
Another worry when dealing with riders is helmet safety. Helmets aren’t a requirement but they are recommended, according to city ordinance.
There hasn’t been an influx of injuries stemming from people not wearing helmets on scooters but it remains a persistent possibility, Tonn said.
“Thank God we’re not having issues where people get in and crashes and that’s causing an issue,” he said. “But understand that when you don’t wear a helmet, it’s one thing to get road rash if you go off, it’s another thing to have a head injury.”
Despite the possible areas of concern, there is a clear value to having the scooters, though St. Joseph might have to build more routes specifically for non-motorists to fully capitalize on the opportunity, Peña Valladares said.
“It attracts people to actually want to be Downtown,” he said. “’Oh, we have scooters,’ which is great, and that’s a positive. People want to use them, people are having fun with them.”
