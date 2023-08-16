Following childhood inspiration and longtime goals, a Missouri Western State University alumna is sharing her debut novel with the St. Joseph community.
Elora Maxwell’s “The Shore of Forever,” which is available on Amazon, is a historical fiction that follows the survivors of a shipwreck. It is based off of the sinking of the Andrea Doria in July of 1965.
“My book’s a little bit unique in that I have three perspectives that you follow through the entirety of the book,” Maxwell said. “Each character has a different role in that sinking and also had a role in World War II. And so, all of their stories kind of connect in a unique way about halfway through the book.”
Maxwell took interest in shipwrecks and historical events at a very early age.
“The inspiration for this book was actually a teacher gave me a book of ships that sank back when I was in kindergarten, and the Andrea Doria was in that book,” Maxwell said. “So, that’s a story that has been with me ever since I was in kindergarten.”
A communications major in college, Maxwell has always dreamed of writing and publishing her own books. She spent four to five years working on “The Shore of Forever” before getting to where she is today.
Jennifer Jackson, a former professor of Maxwell’s, said she was not surprised to see Maxwell succeed.
“She’s just always had a great ability when it comes to writing in a way that, you know, it’s easy to read, it’s easy to follow, it’s well done, it’s edited,” Jackson said. “And so yeah, it wasn’t a surprise when we found out she was going to be publishing a book.”
While writing and publishing a book may be daunting, Maxwell said the most important thing an aspiring author can do is sit down and go through what they want for the book.
Maxwell also encouraged writers interested in publishing a novel to research all the possible paths. While she self-published, she hired people to edit her book and design the interior and the cover.
“But you can do all of that completely yourself,” she continued. “You can publish through Amazon, you can hire a literary agent to walk you through the whole process and find you a route through like big publishing houses or you can go through a small publishing house. I mean, there’s just an infinite amount of ways to go about it.”
Maxwell is hosting a book signing for the novel at Cup of Joe on Sunday, Aug. 27, from 4 to 6 p.m.
While she’s focusing on promoting “The Shore of Forever” right now, she said her second novel is already written and will be released in the spring.
Maxwell can be found on TikTok and Instagram under @author_eloramaxwell.
