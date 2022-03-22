As Missouri Swarm Football settles into the St. Joseph community, the team needs a place to play home games in its upcoming season.
After the minor league football program moved from Chillicothe, head coach Jaime Saucedo said the team has been in talks with administration at Missouri Western State University about hosting home games at Spratt Stadium. The only obstacle that stands in the way is selecting dates, as there are other activities already in place for the spring and summer at Missouri Western, such as football and women’s soccer camps.
“We’ll see how that goes. If not, then we’ll have to look out of town,” Saucedo said.
The team would prefer a venue like Spratt Stadium given its turf field and ideal seating arrangement, as it is similar to its former home venue at Chillicothe High School.
It’s not a scramble at the moment for the Swarm, as the team's first scheduled home game isn’t set to take place until May 14.
St. Joseph Parks, Recreation and Civic Facilities gave the green light for the team to practice at the Northside Sports Complex just off of St. Joseph Avenue across from Krug Park. While that doesn't make for a place to host competition, Saucedo spoke positively of the practice field, as the team has been gearing up for its season and St. Joseph era to officially begin on March 27 at Shawnee Mission Northwest High School.
“It’s going pretty good so far,” Saucedo said. “We’ve had a lot of snow and weather. Coming off the youth season, that field is pretty beat up but we are hoping to maybe lend a hand there and try to rejuvenate that field in our offseason.”
Saucedo said in February that it’s important for the players to get out into the community, and they’ve hit the ground running before taking the field. Recently, players took their volunteering skills to the Noyes Home for Children, bagging leaves, clearing sticks and inspecting and cleaning the donated bicycles.
“Our guys had a good time. We did it a lot in Chillicothe and we intend to carry that over,” Saucedo said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.