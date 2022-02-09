Missouri Swarm makes the move to St. Joseph

Missouri Swarm Football is firmly establishing itself in the St. Joseph community after moving from Chillicothe, where the team spent its first five seasons.
The Swarm is a minor league football program drawing talent ages 18 and up with no cap on eligibility. The team competes in the Heartland Football Association, which also includes eight other teams from Missouri, Iowa, Nebraska, Minnesota and South Dakota.
The minor league system and the Swarm football team welcome players from all over. Some had to travel long distances to practice when the team was located in Chillicothe.
The move to St. Joseph is expected to shorten those travel times, said head coach Jaime Saucedo, who added that his St. Joseph players recommended the move.
“They’ve constantly recommended the move,” Saucedo said. “Players saying ‘Hey, it’s such a football town, there’s so much talent over here.’ A couple years ago, we started looking into feasibility, looking into the Mustangs baseball team for example, the success they’ve had, the size of the town.”
“It really seemed like a good fit and ever since we’ve been here talking to different people in the community, we’ve gotten a really good response so far.”
The minor league system is much like club football. Players pay to play for the team, volunteer, raise funds to cover the cost of officiating and other expenses. From a competitive standpoint, the minor league system does have a ranking system and teams jockey to climb the rankings and get a chance to go to the national championship, the USA Bowl in Daytona Beach, Florida.
Saucedo said the Heartland Football Association has connections to indoor football leagues, which opens the door for professional opportunities.
“If you get a younger kid out of college, maybe went to a smaller school, wasn’t part of the NFL Draft, he can play for a team like ours and get looked at by the professional indoor leagues and step his way up the ladder,” he said. “So, it’s very vast. You get players that love the game all way up to guys that want to make a go at it.”
The team is still actively seeking a place to host home games as well as a spot for permanent practice fields as they become more acclimated with the community. The team recently hosted open tryouts at the Northside Sports Complex on Jan. 29.
The Swarm currently has roughly 50 players on its roster. Its first game is scheduled for Saturday, April 30 against the Sioux Falls Venom with a time and location yet to be determined.
