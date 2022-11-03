The holidays can be challenging under normal circumstances, but when a family is dealing with loss, the holidays can be even more difficult.
Todd Meierhoffer of Meierhoffer Funeral Home in St. Joseph sees people all year long who are facing the grief associated with losing someone they love. For over 125 years, his family has been part of the community, building relationships and helping people say meaningful goodbyes to their loved ones who have passed.
"Our staff is the key," Meierhoffer said. "We are so fortunate to have a staff that is caring, who really put the families they serve above their own families."
Meierhoffer staff walks families and individuals through the entire process of grief, while also assisting them in every aspect of the memorial service and the burial or cremation process. This means, according to Meierhoffer, that the business is on call to the public seven days a week, 24 hours a day.
Because of the deeply emotional nature of saying goodbye to a loved one, he said that having people who are both extremely caring and who also pay close attention to detail are key aspects of serving others in this way.
The relationship-building and the educational process about grief and loss go beyond the planning and preparation of the memorial service, however. Meierhoffer notes that the funeral home hosts classes and sessions that are overseen by professional grief counselors for those who are in various stages of the grief process. These classes and groups are offered free of charge as a service to the community. They also host a "Holiday Remembrance" service at the end of each year to honor those who have passed away during the year.
This year is the 30th year of this commemoration service, which will take place on Dec. 8. These services are open to the public. He adds that even those who are continuing to grieve years after the loss of a loved one are invited.
This is part of the ongoing building of relationships that Meierhoffer said is the legacy passed down to him and to his brother through generations. He sums this up by what he and his family have emphasized to each other and to the staff over the years.
"Be visible, to be members of our community, to help," he said. "We know that the hardest day of someone's life is to walk through the doors of our funeral home. And when you can walk through the doors of our funeral home and have a relationship with someone, that can change the entire experience dramatically."
He says their whole approach to the work they do is to take care of the community, which is also the community in which they live and work.
Meierhoffer said that no matter where someone goes to assist in the process of grief and saying goodbye to a departed loved one, it is key to have trusted friends and family as part of the process. He notes that Meierhoffer Funeral Home seeks to be a "healing farewell center" for those who are dealing with grief and dying.
This, he said, is important, because funeral services should be just that: part of the healing process and a meaningful farewell. All the components of the memorial service, including the time leading up to the service, are part of the process of grief that we all experience, he said. Therefore, he said, Meierhoffer Funeral Home takes seriously its role in preparing people for the journey.
