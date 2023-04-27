Aaron Valentine mixing a drink

Aaron Valentine, a co-owner of Kool Kats shaved ice and dessert business in Maryville, Missouri, mixes a drink during his 2021 video submission for the new Gordon Ramsay show ‘Food Stars.’ Valentine and 14 other contestants compete for a $250,000 investment from Ramsay in the show premiering May 24 on Fox.

A Northwest Missouri sweets shop is in the national spotlight thanks to an upcoming appearance with celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay.

Maryville, Missouri, based Kool Kats, which serves shaved ice, shakes and other desserts, will be featured on the May 24 premiere of “Food Stars,” a new show from Fox that will have entrepreneurs squaring off for a $250,000 prize.

