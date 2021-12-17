If you’ve driven on Frederick Boulevard out near Barbosa’s, you’ve undoubtedly seen the annual front yard Christmas display of Jerry Miller.
He’s put it up every year since 1958.
The lawn ornaments match the Christmas lights on his house and sheds. Some even pay tribute to the family members he has lost, including his wife, Barbara Jo.
“Everybody knows this place,” Miller said. “When I was putting up stuff, people walked by and said, ‘I can remember my dad and mom bringing me here when I was a kid.”
He estimated it took him four weeks to assemble the display this year.
“I enjoy just kind of doing things for different people, but it’s really getting to be a lot of work anymore,” Miller said.
Miller was a friend of Walt Disney and actually received encouragement from the animator to pursue his own artwork. Tributes to that relationship can be seen on his garage in the form of Mickey Mouse and other Disney characters.
