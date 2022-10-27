Richard Claycomb making deliveries

Richard Claycomb from TopDog Rescue sets up a doghouse Thursday. He takes time during the late fall and early winter months to drop off shelters and food for animals that may be living outside.

 Zoë Jones | News-Press NOW

Winter in Northwest Missouri can be difficult to maneuver through, but one local man is doing everything he can to help furry friends survive the cold months.

Richard Claycomb often is contacted by those who see animals outside that need assistance or by families themselves who need some help. He’s been doing this for 13 years.

