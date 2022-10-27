Winter in Northwest Missouri can be difficult to maneuver through, but one local man is doing everything he can to help furry friends survive the cold months.
Richard Claycomb often is contacted by those who see animals outside that need assistance or by families themselves who need some help. He’s been doing this for 13 years.
Claycomb said he started doing drop-offs after his wife saw a dog freezing.
“I went to put hay in the doghouse, and that’s basically how it started,” Claycomb said. “Then people just started knowing that I was doing this and helping the dogs out. And then the cats become involved. We started putting these cat houses out 13 years ago, and a lot of people know that I do this now.”
During drop-offs, Claycomb brings food and shelter items for both cats and dogs.
Sheri Marshall, the owner of Pampered Pooch, said that she loves that Claycomb is helping out around town and thinks it’s much needed.
“I think that's a wonderful thing to do and a good thing for the community,” Marshall said. “Also, make sure when you get a dog, it's the one you want and you want to keep it. Because some people get dogs and they just throw them on the street and they don't want them anymore. He needs the help, so I would highly encourage donations for him. I really admire him for what he's doing.”
Claycomb brings doghouses occasionally, hay to stuff the doghouses and Styrofoam boxes filled with hay for cats. He said that it’s been a rewarding process but he can’t do it without the community’s help.
“If it wasn't for the people donating this stuff, I couldn't do it,” Claycomb said. “The Styrofoam boxes, as long as they are 11-by-14, I can use them. Or any doghouses, as long as they're light I can pick them up. If we can help anybody out there, that’s what we want. I need people to donate these Styrofoam boxes to me, and if they can do that, I can get them out and I can help a lot.”
Claycomb delivers more than 100 boxes for animals annually, mainly during the winter months. He already has started delivering this year.
Those interested in receiving items or donating to the cause can reach out to Claycomb on Facebook through his personal page or through the TopDog Shooters page.
