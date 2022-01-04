As temperatures drop and make it difficult to walk outside, dozens of St. Joseph residents have made the East Hills Shopping Center a place to get their steps in.
"Well, it's a good healthy lifestyle just getting out,” resident Ted Talbott said. “There's no place else to go in the wintertime, so it's a good place to get out and get some exercise. I usually do six to seven laps, which is an hour and 20 minutes, hour and 30 minutes myself."
Talbott said he goes to the mall to walk Monday through Friday. Many others like Talbott come to walk just as frequently as himself, which gives him a chance to meet and greet with as many as he can.
Walkers will typically converse with one another as they cross paths. After their time walking is done, they’ll sometimes conclude with either coffee, card games or just more conversation.
“It's a social get-together after they walk. Some are serious, some it’s social,” said Bridget Matthias, another frequent walker at the mall.
Matthias said her morning walking routine around the mall’s inside perimeter will equal four miles, which is roughly six laps around the perimeter.
People who don't visit the mall as often might think the morning walkers would have to maneuver around shoppers, but routine walkers are getting their steps in before stores are even open.
Patty Ziesel, a longtime resident of St. Joseph, is a morning walker at East Hills. She said foot traffic during the holiday shopping season was great.
“I was pleasantly surprised that during the Christmas holiday that it was crowded. I was just glad to see people here,” Ziesel said.
