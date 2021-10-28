Six kids pedal up a hill near Corby Pond in matching red-and-black jerseys. The crunch of the fall leaves under their tires is drowned out by their hooting and hollering — a scene that didn’t exist just a couple of years ago.
The St. Joseph Nighthawks are the first youth mountain bike team in town. Since July, they have been competing across Missouri in the state’s first National Interscholastic Cycling Association league.
Like most of the kids on the team, Carson Brooks is new to the sport. One of his buddies forced him on a bike three years ago, and now he's hooked.
“I've been following him, trying to be as cool as him ever since,” Brooks said.
As a beginner, the sport can be tricky to get a hold of. Brooks said there is a lot of fear involved, but that’s a good thing.
“I'm always scared,” Brooks said. “There's never a point that I'm not scared. But to get better at it, you have to be scared. You have to overcome your fears.”
Trip Shuster, another rider on the team, has a little mountain biking experience, but it took time to get used to.
“It was kind of hard at first, but then it got really easy,” Shuster said.
Mountain biking in St. Joseph is described as “grassroots.” Madison Davis, the coach of the Nighthawks, said he took on this new role to encourage kids to ride and help grow the sport locally.
“We've got a small team compared to the rest of the state,” Davis, who also is a St. Joseph city councilman, said. “We go out and have fun, we ride bikes and we try to just develop a positive mindset and positive culture with the kids.”
The other coach, Chris Farney, moved to St. Joseph eight years ago and has noticed the sport’s rise.
“I've seen it just grow every year since I've been here,” Farney said. “A lot of people want to get off the roads to be in safer riding environments, and out in the woods is a great place to do it.”
While the team only has eight riders, at least one has made the podium at all the events the group attended this year.
Soleah Arney, one of the girls on the team, was proud of her fourth- and fifth-place finishes this year. But she said her favorite part has been practicing with her teammates.
Brooks reiterated the love of riding with friends. It’s why he is spreading the word of the Nighthawks and mountain biking. He is doing anything he can to get people on a bike, just like his friend did for him a couple of years ago.
“I want more people to get on bikes,” Brooks said. “I only know a handful of people that are younger than me that ride, and it's a great thing to have around here.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.