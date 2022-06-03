Two Special Olympics competitors from St. Joseph are making their way to Orlando, Florida, to participate in the 2022 Special Olympics USA Games beginning Sunday.
Leah Shoemaker and Tanner Hrenchir will each compete on behalf of St. Joseph for their respective events. Shoemaker will compete in track and field, while Hrenchir will take on powerlifting.
"This is my first time going to the USA Games for track and field, and I am happy and excited, all in one," Shoemaker said. "I have been so honored to be in the Special Olympics for 17 years."
Melody Prawitz, Missouri Special Olympics North Area development director, said Shoemaker and Hrenchir were selected to compete in this year's USA Special Olympics after participating in a selection camp over two years ago.
"They have been training for about a year-and-a-half to two years now to go on this trip," Prawitz said. "It's a really good competition, and most of the states are sending their best of the best."
National competitions for the Special Olympics are only held every four years, with very few candidates from each state being selected. In this case, according to Prawitz, Missouri had a total of 47 selections.
ESPN will be airing coverage of the various USA Special Olympics events starting with the opening ceremony at 11 a.m. Central Standard Time on Sunday, June 5. More information on the variety of coverage and event times is available at https://espnpressroom.com/us/press-releases.
