Local sisters use TikTok To bring hope to people dealing with drug abuse

A local woman has turned a difficult time in her family’s life into a positive by sharing the story of stepping up to help her sister overcome addiction in a series of widely viewed social media posts.

Brooklyn Jones began documenting her journey on TikTok after taking custody of her nephew while her sister battled drug addiction.

Sara Rooney can be reached at sara.rooney@newspressnow.com.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.