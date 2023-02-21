Local sisters use TikTok To bring hope to people dealing with drug abuse

A local woman has turned a difficult time in her family’s life into a positive by sharing the story of stepping up to help her sister overcome addiction in a series of widely viewed social media posts.
Brooklyn Jones began documenting her journey on TikTok after taking custody of her nephew while her sister battled drug addiction.
Jones, 22, was put in a difficult position after discovering messages on her sister’s phone that showed her nephew Jaxton was not living in a safe environment. That situation is ultimately what led her to call the department of social services.
“My sister was an amazing mother for the first nine months of my nephew’s life,” Jones said. “She was amazing, but I knew if I took him out of that situation it could give her an opportunity to find herself and find her sobriety. That was my main goal with everything.”
The first night Jones spent with Jaxton, she posted a video of them on TikTok with no idea about the response she would receive overnight.
“We just made a cute little video saying that he was going to be staying with me for a while and that video went viral overnight,” Jones said. “We had a million views and we just kept gaining followers overnight.”
Jones now has more than 135,000 followers who have invested in her journey.
“I took this as an opportunity to make people aware of her situation and what also happens to the family when they take care of that child and how they come together as a village,” Jones said. “I liked to show on my TikTok that even though my sister wasn’t in the picture, he still had a whole family behind him that would make sure he knew who his mom was.”
Jones’ sister, Cecilia Palmer, came back into Jaxton’s life in December after a long journey of getting sober.
“I started using drugs when I was 14 and went to rehab for my first time when I was 15,” Palmer said. “I got on probation and then when I turned 17, I went to jail for the first time. I went to prison for the first time at 19. I was there for four years until I was 23. I then came home a year later and I had my son, Jaxton Underwood. Shortly after, I relapsed again on heroin. I lost my son at nine months old and my sister took him into her care and raised him until I’m sober now.”
Palmer said it was hard for her to see at the moment how her environment was not fit for a child.
“I kept saying, ‘I know I’m on heroin, but I’m a good mom, and a DFS worker finally looked at me and said, ‘Cecilia, you can’t be a good mom and be on heroin. What happens if you have an overdose and your son is the only other person there?’” Palmer said. “My whole thought process changed right when she said that. That’s what I needed to hear out of all of this whole year. That conversation stuck with me.”
While Palmer is now thankful for what her sister did, it was difficult initially to see her story shared on TikTok.
“At first it was really overwhelming because the entire world knew my story about being a drug addict,” Palmer said. “It was really emotional for me seeing the videos of my son so happy. I knew I couldn’t do that for him because the houses I was at were nasty. There were syringes on the ground and just it was terrible places that I could not have my son.”
Palmer has also just recently started her sober journey on her own TikTok platform called ‘Jaxtonsmamaaaa’.
“The main purpose of my TikTok is for people to see that being sober is fun,” Palmer said. “It’s challenging, but it’s fun and it’s worth being there for your child. It’s worth getting clean. Addiction is so hard to overcome and I want to show the world that when you do, this is what can happen.”
Jones said family values are what she thinks has led so many people to continue following their story.
“I really think it’s the fact that when you see somebody take a child from their parent and when drugs are involved, their goal is not usually to get them reconnected with their parent,” Jones said. “I think that’s why so many people stuck with me on my journey. They knew my goal at the end of the day was to get him reconnected with his mom and to get her sober. It was never to keep him and be selfish.”
Palmer has now been sober for five months. Jones said that has also contributed to repairing their relationship as sisters.
“She was young when she started using and so I haven’t really got to have a bond with my sister,” Jones said. “We’re finally getting that bond now and I am just so grateful for it.”
Jones said the main thing she hopes people take away from their story is never giving up on loved ones.
“It could take 30 years for somebody to find sobriety but they just need that one person there with them to know you’re not giving up on them,” Jones said. “You might lose the light at the end of the tunnel a few times but you just got to keep searching for it with that person.”
Both Jones and Palmer hope to continue sharing their story as a family on TikTok.
For anyone looking for help facing drug abuse or addictions, call the national helpline at 1-800-622-HELP.
