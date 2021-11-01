Local sisters celebrate Day of the Dead

A pair of sisters honored the memories of family members who have died by celebrating the tradition of Day of the Dead, also known as Dia de los Muertos, with a gathering in Memorial Park Cemetery.
Sandra Turgon and her sister, Mary Ferbert, went to the cemetery around 5:30 p.m. Nov. 1 and sat by their father’s grave, which lays right beside their uncle’s as well. Though only two out of nine sisters could make it to the cemetery, both women brought plenty of decorations and stories to share.
Turgon said they had to do research on Day of the Dead their father didn’t want them to practice the tradition after their family immigrated to America from Mexico. She said their father also didn’t want them to speak Spanish or have a quinceanera, which is a coming-of-age celebration when a girl turns 15 years old. Despite this, Turgon said their mother spoke to them in Spanish.
“Anything that the Mexican culture did over there, Dad didn’t want to do it here,” she said. “Because when he came, everyone was really prejudiced here. You know, I mean, they basically told my mom that they weren’t gonna hire her because she was a Mexican.”
Turgon said they planned the celebration for about a month and a half in advance. She said she told her family that they needed to do more to remember their mom and dad, along with other family members.
“I just told them that we needed to start doing this. And so that’s what we’re doing,” she said. “And we hope to get better (at celebrating the Day of the Dead), and we hope that it catches on (in St. Joseph).”
Though it may not be widely celebrated in St. Joseph, the holiday, which largely originated in Mexico, is meant to honor and remember loved ones who have died with a celebration.
“They say that they (your loved ones) come to you in a dream, or a feeling or something — they come to you,” she said. “But they have to be deceased for a year or more. So, I’m assuming my mother won’t come to us; I’m hoping that she does. But we’re hoping that Dad does, too, because he’s been gone for over a year.”
Comparing it to the Disney film “Coco,” she said by taking the time to remember and celebrate loved ones, it reaffirms love for them and ensures they won’t be forgotten.
Having family who celebrate Day of the Dead inspired Turgon and her family to celebrate in St. Joseph, she said.
Turgon said she hopes other Hispanic families in town start celebrating Day of the Dead so the celebration can become a bigger event locally. Like the Apple Blossom and St. Patrick’s parades, she said there could be a Day of the Dead parade.
As they sat by their father’s grave, Turgon said another one of her sisters was by their mother’s grave in King City. As Turgon and Ferbert sat, they received calls from their other sisters, some who live in other parts of the country, and used FaceTime to let them see the Day of the Dead decorations. From there, they fondly recalled memories about their mother and father.
