Angie Klaassen was helping students pick out books in the Robidoux Middle School library when she noticed something on the television screen. Her eyes were drawn to breaking news banners and images of smoke pouring from the country’s financial center, where her brother happened to work.
“I freaked out,” she said. “I knew he was right down in that area. At that point, we had no idea what was going on or what was happening.”
She would find out, along with the rest of the school, the city, the country and the world. Few events in history leave such an imprint that those who are old enough remember exactly what they were doing and how their own lives unfolded in a new, unexpected trajectory.
Twenty years later, 9/11 has become part of our collective history, but on a personal level, it isn’t strictly confined to the past. The effects were felt in ways large and small, even in a place like St. Joseph that seems so far removed from an act of mass terror.
THE SIBLING
On 9/11, the world was wired, but information wasn’t quite instantaneous. There was no Facebook and Twitter. Klaassen got the principal to watch her students as she stood outside the school on St. Joseph Avenue, frantically trying to contact a brother who worked 1,200 miles away near the World Trade Center.
She later learned that he was in a conference room when he saw the first plane strike the tower across the street.
“They were evacuating when, for some miraculous reason, our phones connected and I was able to talk to him,” she said. “It was a tremendous relief.”
Her brother, an investment specialist for Goldman Sachs, was uninjured but deeply impacted by the experience. He eventually moved to Seattle.
“It shook him to the core,” Klaassen said. “He just had to leave.”
THE TANKER
Dan Benz also found himself at a loss for information immediately after the attacks. A tank company commander in the Marine Corps, he had finished up exercises in California and waited two or three days without TV or newspapers before flying back to Camp Lejeune in North Carolina.
As the enormity of 9/11 dawned on him, Benz started to read. He didn’t choose any book. He picked up a copy of “The Bear Went Over the Mountain,” a series of vignettes on the Soviet military experience in Afghanistan.
“It became clear that we were going to do something,” said Benz, now a math teacher at Benton High School. “We started studying the Soviet war in Afghanistan, trying to learn their tactics.”
In the next decade, he would be deployed once to Afghanistan and three times to Iraq, including one tour during the heat of the insurgency. He spent a year as an adviser to the Iraqi Army, something he calls “one of the greatest experiences of my life.”
“You have to understand that back then what peoples’ perceptions were,” he said. “The mindset was, ‘OK, if we have to fight them over there, we don’t have to fight them over here.’ And yet, how do you really prove if that was effective or not? It’s hard to say.”
THE AIRPORT CHAOS
Kristy Schopf loved working at Kansas City International Airport, with its daily buzz of travelers heading to destinations across the country. In 2001, the Lafayette High School graduate was responsible for driving the jetway that connects the terminal to the plane for Vanguard Airlines.
Nothing prepared her for what she saw at KCI after all commercial flights were grounded.
“It was insanity,” she said. “People were stranded. All the rental cars were rented out. I remember there was a mom stranded with her baby. They were sleeping on the airport floor.”
THE AID WORKER
In New York City, everything about Ground Zero overwhelmed Karla Duncan when she arrived as an aid worker just four days after the attacks. It was Sept. 15, her 41st birthday.
“It really took in all your senses,” said Duncan, at that time the director of emergency services for the American Red Cross in St. Joseph. “You could smell the fire. You could hear that the sky over New York City was full of planes and helicopters, military flights guarding the city. And just seeing the hundreds and hundreds of rescuers who were there, many with dogs, hoping that it was a rescue mission.”
Duncan had worked relief operations before, natural disasters like the 1994 Northridge earthquake in California. This was her first mass-casualty event. In providing meals to rescue workers, she learned that you didn’t serve anything red or anything with bones. It was too painful for those sifting through the rubble for human remains.
It’s easy to look back on those days and see the big historical actors, like President George W. Bush with a bullhorn on the Ground Zero rubble. Duncan recalls the tragedy on a more anonymous level.
“I had people walk up to me showing me posters of their family members that they were looking for, saying ‘Have you seen them?’” Duncan said. “They were just so desperate.”
There was dust from the towers everywhere, as if a volcano had erupted. Sometimes New Yorkers would write messages in the dust, usually things like “God Bless the USA.” For Duncan, one hand-written message was especially poignant.
It said, “Dad, I was here. I won’t stop looking. I love you.”
THE AFTERMATH
Duncan stayed in New York until Oct. 10. Looking back, she remembers being part of a nation that came together when confronted. It’s a spirit she would like to recapture.
“We weren’t Democrat or Republican. We weren’t Black or white. We weren’t Christian or Jewish,” said Duncan, who still works for the Red Cross. “We were Americans. I wish we could just remember that. We are so divided now.”
Schopf took a job at another airline after Vanguard filed for bankruptcy. That other airline also went out of business, so she went back to school and now owns her own salon and spa in Kansas City.
“I wanted to work for the airlines forever,” she said. “It changed everything.”
Benz never stopped trying to learn about 9/11 and what could happen next. He figures he’s in the minority of St. Joseph residents who took the time to read the entire 9/11 Commission report. Like many Americans, he’s trying to digest the U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan and the Taliban’s return to power on the 20-year anniversary of the attacks.
“It’s troubling that a year ago most people didn’t know a lot about Afghanistan,” he said. “There was just a lot of indifference among Americans on what was happening. All of a sudden, we’ve got Afghanistan experts all around us.”
As she walks the halls at Truman Middle School, where she now works, Klaassen is amazed to encounter students who have no first-hand recollection of 9/11. She no longer teaches English but instead works as a behavior interventionist who specializes in students who experience trauma. She said the brain can shut down and go into survival mode if someone endures a traumatic event.
She knows that her brother, who lost friends when the towers collapsed, may have experienced something like that. Asked if she would have taken this career path without 9/11, she said she isn’t sure.
“I don’t know,” she said. “It definitely impacted him in ways that you would have never imagined. I know it has given me a totally different perspective in what I do.”
