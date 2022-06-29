One local podcaster is working to not only cover area sports but to uplift and support athletes along the way.
Clifton Grooms created the Cliff Notes Podcast in 2020 as a way to reignite his passion for football, but he now works to support athletes from all across Northwest Missouri.
Grooms first developed an interest in athletics during his time at Central High School, where he took statistics for the football team. From there, his enthusiasm grew and he began sports media work under the guidance of Ryan Bentley.
“I can say right now that this podcast would not exist without Ryan Bentley, who works at Missouri Western right now. He gave a break to a 20-year-old kid with autism and allowed him to come on board and help volunteer for Football Tonight," Grooms said. "I eventually ended up getting the job there a year after I volunteered. If he didn't take a chance on me, none of this would be possible.
The Cliff Notes Podcast has been a way for Grooms to not only serve his community in regard to sports, but also offer a space to encourage other autistic individuals who may need someone to look up to for advice.
“The last five or six years I've been doing a better job opening up about my autism and telling people my story. I’m using the podcast to lift people up and to keep me lifted up because, let’s be honest, we all need to be lifted up sometimes.”
Grooms has taken his love of athletics and built strong connections with athletes at all levels of competition.
Shae Lewis, basketball shooting guard and rising senior at Bishop LeBlond High School, is just one of the many local athletes who has taken part in Grooms’ Leaving Your Legacy Series, which highlights the stories of soon-to-be graduates.
“He helps athletes get noticed and show their talents. He also takes the time to get to know us and how we got into the sport. No matter the outcome if we win or lose, he’s very positive," Lewis said. "Not only is he interested in the sports, he takes time to get to know the families of the athletes and is always at everything. He’s there for the whole community, not just one person."
The podcast, which started as a challenging project for Grooms, has developed its own legacy as a support system that allows athletes to share their goals, hardships and accomplishments.
“I want people after me to be able to chase their dreams, whatever they want to do, it doesn't matter. Podcasting, sports reporting, playing basketball at the next level, playing sports at the next level. I just want people to be able to get some kind of an inspiration from me to go chase their dreams,” Grooms said.
The Cliff Notes Podcast can be found on both Spotify and Apple Podcasts with coverage of local high school athletes, football at Northwest Missouri State University and Missouri Western and the St. Joseph Mustangs.
