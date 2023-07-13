What started as a quest to find a specific snack for a St. Joseph man fighting cancer has turned into an online outpouring of support, kind messages and his favorite, mixed nuts.
Rodney Loyd wasn’t supposed to make it to last Halloween.
After being diagnosed with stage 4 lung cancer among other health issues, nurses told Loyd’s family that he wouldn’t be leaving the hospital.
Eight months later, he is still here and continuing to battle his disease.
While he has defied the odds, one thing that his cancer has done is affect his appetite and taste. One of his favorite snacks has become spicy nuts, and one day at Aldi, Loyd’s daughter, Dana Plowman, and her husband found a new brand in the clearance section. Tapatio salsa picante mixed nuts immediately became Loyd’s new favorite.
The problem was that the bags became hard to find in town. So Plowman went to a Facebook group called “Aldi Aisle of Shame” to ask if there were bags in Kansas City for her to go pick up.
The post had a much bigger reach than expected, garnering hundreds of reactions and comments.
People from all around the country have looked into and sent nuts, with some even saying they’ve looked on their way home from vacation. The Tapatio company even sent a package.
Plowman appreciates that people who have no connection to Loyd have been doing this out of kindness, but the best things they are offering, she says, are prayers and support.
“It just brightens your world,” Plowman said. “The nuts don’t mean a thing to us. It’s all the caring that everybody did that’s meant more than anything.”
Loyd, who was unaware of this all until he got his first pack of nuts, has been blown away by the response to his story.
“Isn’t it something? People are wonderful,” Loyd said.
Plowman said that arranging this for her father is the least she could do for a man who she says would do anything for the ones he loves.
“It’s an experience you don’t want to wish on anybody,” Plowman said. “I’d do anything to trade places with my dad.”
With the shipments of nuts expected to arrive any day, Loyd is going to enjoy the kind gesture as much as he can.
But that doesn’t mean he’s going to keep it all to himself.
“I don’t want to eat all these nuts,” Loyd said. “We’ll be giving them to a cancer group.”
