Four St. Joseph leaders have been named to a list of distinguished Missourians.
Brett Carolus, Dr. Elizabeth Kennedy, Scott Meierhoffer and Natalie Redmond are listed in Ingram’s 2022 edition of “50 Missourians You Should Know.” The Kansas City-based business magazine’s article is a yearly tribute to people across the state who are making a positive impact in their community.
Redmond, the president and CEO of the St. Joseph Chamber of Commerce, said the fact that four St. Joseph residents made the list is a testament to all the hard work being done in the city.
“It was fun to be included with folks that have certainly not only supported St. Joseph for many years but have also supported the chamber and the mission that we do to better the community,” Redmond said. “All three of them are fabulous people that I work with often, and I can't say enough great things about."
Redmond is in her first year leading the chamber, and she said the recognition came as a surprise.
“I'm obviously new to the president and CEO role, so I wasn't expecting it at all,” Redmond said. “It caught me off guard, and it was quite the honor. It's a prestigious group of people over the years that have been included in that list, and I just considered it a big honor.”
Carolus is the vice president and chief administrative officer at Hillyard. Hillyard is a family-owned-and-run business, and Carolus is part of the fifth generation. He deals mainly with the business and administration side of things, and he said it’s great to be part of a family and organization that has been in St. Joseph for 115 years.
“I just think it's great exposure for Hillyard. It's great exposure for our community,” Carolus said. “A lot of people in the Kansas City area read Ingram’s, and so they're seeing that there's a lot of people in St. Joe recognized, and they’re like ‘Hey, there's a lot of great things going on up there.’"
Scott Meierhoffer is the CEO of Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. He agrees that multiple St. Joseph leaders making the list says a lot about what the community has to offer, and he hopes to see more locals make the list next year.
“There are a lot of good things happening in St. Joe, and a lot of good people making those things happen,” Meierhoffer said.
Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory is another business with strong family roots in St. Joseph, and Meierhoffer said there’s no place he’d rather be.
“I'm a little bit more excited for the simple fact that being in a multi-generation business, it says a lot about my father, my grandfather, my great-grandfather,” Meierhoffer said. “Those things were instilled: being a part of the community and trying to make it a better place.”
Dr. Elizabeth Kennedy is the sixth president of Missouri Western State University and is currently in her second year of the role.
In a statement sent to News-Press NOW, Kennedy said, "I am incredibly honored by the selection. I believe it represents the hard work of our dedicated faculty and staff to serve our students and our community. I'm especially pleased to join Brett, Natalie and Scott on the list. St. Joseph is fortunate to have such great leadership, and I'm humbled to be included."
