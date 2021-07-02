Independence Day is a popular time for people to get outdoors with family and friends, making it a busy time for conservation agents enforcing state regulations.
That is particularly true when it comes to keeping the environment clean. Littering is among the most common reasons for conservation agents to write tickets, Missouri Department of Conservation Agent Parker Rice said.
“I think a lot of agents, myself included, have pretty much a zero tolerance policy on littering because of the years that it takes for something to biodegrade in the environment, you know?” Rice said. “And I mean, when I was a little kid my parents taught me that it was rude to litter, and I still think that. So I’m probably going to address that with a citation.”
Even once hazardous materials start to biodegrade they still are hazardous to wildlife, Rice said. As plastics or other items break down they can be ingested by animals.
“That plastic will grit together and kind of break off over time and become very small, and seemingly palatable for fish... or birds,” he said. “And so, they will accumulate a bunch of that and then just die.”
Finding every occurrence of littering is a difficult task, Rice said, especially with only two conservation agents in Buchanan County. Having limited numbers increases the importance of getting assistance from other outlets.
“Even though, on like the Fourth, we may have a saturation patrol where there’s a ton of us out everywhere, that’s just not the reality of our staffing,” he said. “And so I rely on public information, I mean, that’s the best that you can get.”
Dumping garbage is one of the most popular forms of littering regardless of the time of year, Rice said.
That can range from throwing bags of trash out of a vehicle to leaving trash. An example from recent weeks was when someone left a set of old tires near a river access south of Lake Contrary, Rice said.
