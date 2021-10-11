It is becoming more the norm that book-borrowing services do not charge fees for returning an overdue title, and St. Joseph's library leaders say getting rid of such penalties has much to recommend it.
The New York Public Library system made national news last week when it agreed to stop late fees and forgive all outstanding debt. By local comparison, New York is late to the party: The Rolling Hills Library, founded in 1961, has never issued overdue fines, said director Michelle Mears.
"For other libraries, over time, there was a bit, I think, of a parental attitude about library fines, where people were being charged the fine because we had to teach them something about being responsible," Mears said. "It's not really our job to teach people how to be responsible. We do want them to return items on time because usually, it's someone else waiting. But the way to do that is to send an email, a text message, not fine them."
The St. Joseph Public Library stopped issuing late fees in 1989, said director Mary Beth Revels.
Rules for the St. Joseph School District's libraries vary, but Central High School students, for example, pay five cents per overdue title, per day, with costs capped at $2 per title. Missouri Western State University's Hearnes Center library charges $5 per overdue item, per day.
The rules to account for a lost or irreparably damaged item vary within each system.
"Now, some joke about this, but honestly, it seems true, in that if you pay for a book, that's the best way you'll 'find' it," Revels said. "Because, once you've paid for it, you're going to 'find' the book, all the sudden. It's just, you know, a law of nature that kind of seems to happen. And that's why we reimburse people if they find it. We also allow them to gradually pay off their bills."
Mears referenced how talk of removing the fees can stoke fears that someone will just come in with a bag, fill it with books, walk out and never be heard from again. The message is, fear not.
"People think that when you talk about doing away with fines, that you're not going to charge anything," she said. "Well, no, they'll still get charged, you'll still get your account frozen until you return the items that are overdue."
The elimination of fines can be a financial hit to an institution that people will recognize. Both Revels and Mears spoke of how patrons with the means tend to look at late fees as for the good of the library. Indeed, the New York system will need to account for $3.9 million each year in lost late-fee revenue, NPR reports.
Revels spoke to how rather than paying fines, it's better for a library if money is provided by other means. For example, the annual Friends of the SJPL Book Sale begins at 3 p.m. Thursday at East Hills Shopping Center and runs through next Monday. Revenue directly benefits the summer reading program.
"We always encourage people to shop at the book sale," she said. "It helps us and helps them."
